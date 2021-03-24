34m ago

add bookmark

Mthokozisi Ntumba found with 3 bullet wounds, accused drove away without assisting, court hears

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mthokozisi Ntumba. (Supplied)
Mthokozisi Ntumba. (Supplied)
  • Four police officers arrested in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba applied for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.
  • The investigating officer stated in an affidavit Ntumba was shot and killed with a rubber bullet at close range.
  • The affidavit also revealed the accused allegedly looked at the deceased and drove away from the crime scene without assisting him.

The accused in the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba looked at him and drove away from the crime scene without assisting him, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

This was revealed in the affidavit of IPID investigating officer Judy Thwala during the formal bail application of four police officers who allegedly shot and killed Ntumba while dispersing protesting students on 10 March.

"Instead of preserving the crime scene and assisting the victim, they left the scene.

“Applicants got into the Nyala and drove away even after an eyewitness alerted them of the injured deceased," the affidavit -which was read out by prosecutor Nkosinathi Zuma - stated. 

The court heard applications from the accused - Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51 - who are provisionally charged with murder, three of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The police watchdog's affidavit revealed Ntumba was shot and killed with a rubber bullet at close range, approximately 4m. 

Thwala stated upon arrival at the scene, she found the deceased lying on the pavement with three bullet wounds.

"The degree of violence in this matter is evident in the wounds inflicted on the deceased, an innocent bystander who posed no threat," the affidavit read out by Zuma stated. 

In addition, it added, the applicants had ignored the possibility of serious injury or death by shooting at close range and without warning on non-violent students. 

Prior to the lunch adjournment, the court heard applications from Kekana and Motseothatha, who pleaded with the court that it was in the interests of justice to release them on bail.

After lunch, it heard Legodi should also be released as he is the breadwinner of his family and had two minor children who depended on him.

In addition, he stated his siblings were unemployed and his mother was a pensioner.

Mohammed - in his application - told the court he was a husband, father and his wife and minor child were solely dependent on him. His wife, who was retrenched, submitted an affidavit to the court begging the court to release her husband on bail as she believed he was not a violent person.

Thwala submitted the State had a strong case against the accused.

"They are charged with offences that are serious in nature. I submit that the State has a strong case against them.

"The release of the applicants will cause more trauma and public peace will be undermined," the affidavit added. The accused, who are in custody, are due back in court on Friday for bail judgment.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mthokozisi ntumbagautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
38% - 840 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 264 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
50% - 1091 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.88
(-0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.41
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.60
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.33
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.3)
Gold
1,731.30
(+0.3)
Silver
25.20
(+0.6)
Platinum
1,177.50
(+0.8)
Brent Crude
60.79
(-5.9)
Palladium
2,632.50
(+0.9)
All Share
65,257
(-0.1)
Top 40
59,769
(-0.0)
Financial 15
11,937
(+0.1)
Industrial 25
86,580
(-0.8)
Resource 10
64,969
(+0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo