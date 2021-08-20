Mthokozisi Ntumba: Four police officers to be tried in High Court in September

The Mthokozisi Ntumba matter is heading to the High Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Four police officers are accused of allegedly killing Ntumba during student protests.

All four made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.

The case against four police officers accused of allegedly killing Mthokozisi Ntumba is heading to the High Court.



Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.



The State informed the court that investigations were complete and that the indictment had been served.

The pre-trial will commence in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 3 September 2021.



READ | Four cops arrested in connection with Mthokozisi Ntumba's death



The accused were arrested a few days after Ntumba, a bystander was shot dead in March, allegedly by the accused while they were dispersing students who were protesting non-registration due to historical debt.



The accused are facing a charge of murder, three counts of attempted murder, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

The accused were granted bail of R8 000 each in March.

Supplied

Their stringent bail conditions included that they may not intimidate or contact witnesses and not apply for a passport or travel documents.





The State had opposed bail, but it was granted after the court heard submissions from the accused, which cited, among other things, that they were the sole breadwinners of their respective families.

News24 earlier reported that Ntumba had just left a consultation with his doctor on that fateful day in March.



He had medication in one hand when the police, who were chasing after protesting students, allegedly shot him.



All accused in the matter remain out on bail.



News24 contacted the National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng on the indictment. The comment will be added if it is received.