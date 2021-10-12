25m ago

Mthokozisi Ntumba murder: About 20 State witnesses expected to be called in trial of 4 cops

Lwandile Bhengu
The four officers accused of the murder of Mthokizisi Ntumba appear in court. (Photo: Papi Morake/Gallo Images)
  • Mthokozisi Ntumba, a bystander, was shot and killed, allegedly by police, during student protests in Braamfontein in March.
  • Four police officers have been arrested and charged with his murder as well as charges of attempted murder.
  • The case has been postponed to 28 October for pre-trial proceedings.

The State intends to call about 20 witnesses to testify in the trial of four police officers accused of killing a bystander during student protests in Braamfontein in March.

Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot when police dispersed the Wits students who were protesting against non-registration due to historical debt.

Police officers Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, each face a single count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

On Tuesday, the matter was back in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for pre-trial proceedings.

Mthokozisi Ntumba
Mthokozisi Ntumba. (Supplied)

State advocate Evelyn Moseki informed the court that the matter was trial ready and that they would need about 30 days.

Acting Judge William Karam asked whether the 30 days was a conservative estimate.

Moseki responded:

I am not sure whether, along the line, there will be an issue of proper instructions or what, but as from the State, we can say that it will take an estimate of 30 days. According to the list of witnesses, we have 18 witnesses and based on the nature of the evidence or cross-examination, there might be a need to call further witnesses, but I can definitely say that more or less we will have 20 witnesses.

Karam added: "The court has to certify the matter trial ready and, from my understanding, counsel haven't even received the docket," said Karam.

"I intend to postpone this matter back to this court after the formalities have been complied with [so] that I can sign the certificate to the judge president indicating that the matter is trial ready. I cannot do that now when counsel haven't received the docket and accordingly haven't consulted," he added. 

The matter will be back in court on 28 October.

