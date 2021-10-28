Mthokozisi Ntumba murder: 'The court has a duty to expedite justice' - judge urges parties to cooperate

The State and defence lawyers haven't been able to reach consensus in p re-trial matter is the case of four police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba during students protests in Braamfontein.

The defence wants to be provided with copies of a video that allegedly captured Ntumba's last moments.



The hearing has been postponed to next month to give the State an opportunity to furnish the defence with copies of the video.

A visibly irritated judge has appealed to the prosecution and defence to cooperate with each other in the lead-up to the trial of four police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba during student protests in Braamfontein in March.

During pre-trial proceedings in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, Acting Judge William Karam urged the parties to meet and agree on certain admissions ahead of the trial.



He did his after State advocate Evelyn Moseki told him that the parties were scheduled to meet on Wednesday to sort out the admissions.

"Two counsel were punctual. The third only arrived later ... The meeting could not take place as agreed. I was hoping that we would address the admissions," she said.

She added that three counsel objected to having a video admitted as evidence which depicted the moment that Ntumba was shot dead.

"Forensic officers have authenticated the video. The investigating officer indicated that the video was available and intact. The investigating officer also told us that she could not secure a laptop to view the video.

"The NPA laptops are sensitive and may reject that video. I was under the impression that we were going to make some admissions during our meeting. Therefore, it was useless for us to continue.

"It would have been better if [the defence lawyers] had brought their concerns in advance. I still have to make enquiries from our human resources and IT [departments] to assist us. I will ask the matter to be held in Palm Ridge because the court there is well equipped," Moseki told the court.

"I wanted all counsel to watch the video at once. I am avoiding a situation where at a later stage, someone raises disputes during the trial," Moseki submitted.



The video is less than 45 minutes long.

Karam suggested that Moseki and the lawyers leave the video as the only piece of evidence that is not admitted. "My job is to facilitate the readiness of this matter. The court will make a note that there was no consensus [in] the matter. You can admit other critical evidence, such as [the] post mortem, date of death, and the deceased's identity.

"Counsel for the accused are entitled to the copies of the video. You can't tell me that counsel will put it on social media. If so, they must be sued," Karam said.

"My job is to facilitate the readiness of this matter. I know nothing about this case. The court has a duty to expedite justice for society, [the] victims, [the] victims' families and the accused.



"The State is required to furnish the defence with all contents of the docket, including copies of the video. Lawyers are officers of the court. Should it come to light that they publicised the video on social media, they can be sued and struck off the roll.



"The court expects counsel [to be] provided with copies of the footage. The court expects liaison between the State and defence lawyers to consult on admissions. The court also expects that a formal constructive pre-trial [conference] will be held on the next date," Karam added.

All four defence lawyers later agreed that they would not make any admissions before watching the video.

Police officers Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, face a murder charge and three counts of attempted murder.



The next pre-trial conference is expected to be held on 10 November.

