Mthokozisi Ntumba: Police mum on whether accused cops on bail remain on duty

The employment status of four police officers arrested for the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba remains unclear.

SAPS says that it will not deliberate on employer-employee relations in the public domain.

Police watchdog, IPID, says that a complete report with recommendations can only be given when investigations are finalised.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is tight-lipped on whether the four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba remain on duty while out on bail.

"Departmental processes have been initiated in compliance with the IPID recommendations.

"That said, we are not at liberty to deliberate in the public domain on matters of employer-employee relations," Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 on Monday.

This comes after Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, were granted bail of R8 000 each in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Their bail conditions include that they cannot intimidate or make contact with witnesses and that they may not apply for a passport or travel documents.

The group is provisionally charged with murder, three charges of attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice after allegedly shooting and killing Ntumba while dispersing students who were protesting against non-registration due to historical debt.

Ntumba had been in Braamfontein for a doctor's visit and was exiting a clinic when he was shot dead.

Police watchdog IPID told News24 that investigations were still ongoing.

"It is only upon completion in terms of our processes, that we issue the report. It must be a complete and comprehensive report, it is at that point that IPID will give recommendations to the SAPS," spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.

When probed on whether it is possible that the officers could return to police duty, the police watchdog declined to comment.

"I don't want to speak to that. We can only recommend as IPID and then SAPS will deal with their employees in terms of the Labour Relations Act," she further explained.

During the formal bail application, the four accused told the court they were breadwinners and their family members depended on them.

The case is back in court on 21 May.

