49m ago

add bookmark

Mthokozisi Ntumba: Police mum on whether accused cops on bail remain on duty

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The employment status of four police officers arrested for the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba remains unclear.
  • SAPS says that it will not deliberate on employer-employee relations in the public domain.
  • Police watchdog, IPID, says that a complete report with recommendations can only be given when investigations are finalised.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is tight-lipped on whether the four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba remain on duty while out on bail.

"Departmental processes have been initiated in compliance with the IPID recommendations.

"That said, we are not at liberty to deliberate in the public domain on matters of employer-employee relations," Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 on Monday.

READ | Bail granted to 4 cops arrested for Mthokozisi Ntumba's murder

This comes after Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, were granted bail of R8 000 each in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Their bail conditions include that they cannot intimidate or make contact with witnesses and that they may not apply for a passport or travel documents.

The accused in court
The accused in the Mthokozisi Ntumba case.

The group is provisionally charged with murder, three charges of attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice after allegedly shooting and killing Ntumba while dispersing students who were protesting against non-registration due to historical debt.

Ntumba had been in Braamfontein for a doctor's visit and was exiting a clinic when he was shot dead.

READ | Mthokozisi Ntumba found with 3 bullet wounds, accused drove away without assisting, court hears

Police watchdog IPID told News24 that investigations were still ongoing.

"It is only upon completion in terms of our processes, that we issue the report. It must be a complete and comprehensive report, it is at that point that IPID will give recommendations to the SAPS," spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.

When probed on whether it is possible that the officers could return to police duty, the police watchdog declined to comment.

"I don't want to speak to that. We can only recommend as IPID and then SAPS will deal with their employees in terms of the Labour Relations Act," she further explained.

During the formal bail application, the four accused told the court they were breadwinners and their family members depended on them.

The case is back in court on 21 May.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsipidndileka colamathapelo petersmthokozisi ntumbagautengcrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 3375 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1017 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 4100 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.89
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.51
(-0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.51
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.39
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.3)
Gold
1,708.16
(-0.2)
Silver
24.61
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,175.50
(-0.3)
Brent Crude
64.98
(+0.6)
Palladium
2,540.73
(+0.3)
All Share
67,089
(0.0)
Top 40
61,444
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,446
(0.0)
Industrial 25
88,427
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,932
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

19m ago

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo