Mthwalume corpses: Latest body found not linked to alleged serial killer 'at this point' - police

Kaveel Singh
Saps members at a crime scene in Mthwalume, South Coast.
Saps members at a crime scene in Mthwalume, South Coast.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • The latest body found in Mthwalume is not thought to be linked to a serial killer.
  • Police say they are investigating and have increased their presence in the area.
  • Premier Sihle Zikalala said police were investigating whether the women were raped before they were murdered.

The latest body found in Mthwalume, where a serial killer was believed to be operating, has not been linked to five other victims, police said on Tuesday.

"At this point, no indication that body recently found is linked to the other bodies dumped as part of serial killings," provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula said.

Pedestrians in Mthwalume made a grisly discovery on Saturday morning when they uncovered a body along the road while they were on their way to work.

The unidentified body is said to have been carried to the spot where it was dumped.

According to police, the body was brought to the spot covered in a canvass or plastic bag, and then burnt.

READ | KZN farm double murder: Zikalala says farm killings are anti-ubuntu after death of couple

"All indications that it is the body of a female. However, DNA tests have to be done to indicate the identity," said Jula.

He said police would continue to heavily monitor the area.

"We are going to continue with our search because we still have to address the fears of the community that there is a serial killer.

"We are gathering information, where people are claiming there are other bodies not part of the five that could have been killed at the hands of the same suspect that confessed, and is deceased."

READ | Families of femicide victims call for the death penalty

Premier Sihle Zikalala visited the area, and revealed that there is the possibility the women may have been raped before being killed.

"It seems as if women have been raped before they have been killed. That is being investigated. We have deployed the police and increased the capacity. There is more patrolling each and every hour. We must thank the MEC and Minister [of police]."

He also passed his condolences to grieving families.

