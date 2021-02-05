58m ago

Muizenberg community warned to be on high alert for bogus beggars

Marvin Charles
A general view of people walking about in Muizenberg. (Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images)
  • A group of scammers who have reportedly been operating for more than a decade is in the spotlight in Cape Town.
  • The Muizenberg Community Safety Initiative has urged the community to report the group to the police.
  • It's alleged the con artists have even assaulted people in the past.

Muizenburg residents are on high alert after a warning to be on the look out for an infamous group of Cape Town scamsters known for professional begging and allegedly even assaulting victims.

Speaking to CapeTalk on Friday, Muizenberg Community Safety Initiative chairperson Henrik Daugbjerg said: "They are a group of people with a range of cars operating in the City of Cape Town. They are very easy to recognise. They will ask for assistance and many people have a soft heart and they take advantage of that."

The con artists are well known in Cape Town and reports of their sightings are often shared on social media, with residents warning each other of their whereabouts.

Their modus operandi involves pretending to be stuck on the side of the road and stopping motorists for assistance.

"They don't disappear, they move to another spot within the same area after they have received a couple of charities," Daugbjerg said.

They apparently operate across the city and have been spotted in a number of suburbs, including Muizenburg and Table View. The scammers have also claimed to be visiting from Durban. They have been operating since 2010.

"In many cases, we get alerts from the community and we try and share it because we know that they can get very aggressive. We have received reports of them beating people up," he said.

Daugbjerg said he believed it could be more than one family operating with the same modus operandi.

"The public should not confront them or stop them. They must report them to the police."

