Muizenberg's popular corner surf shop turns 50 and is still standing despite the pandemic

A popular surf shop in Muizenberg is turning 50 this month.

The 72-year-old owner Peter Wright says he still managers to go out and catch a surf if the water conditions are good.

According to Wright, even during the lockdown, the shop has been able to keep its workers employed and the store up and running.



The popular Corner Surf Shop in Muizenberg, Cape Town, turned 50 this month. It has managed to keep its doors open during the pandemic, which has left many businesses crippled and others permanently closed.



Owner Peter Wright, 72, told News24 he was "grateful" for the many years he had to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

The Corner Surf Shop first opened its doors in 1971 after Wright resigned from his job at a Cape Town shipping company. He intended to join a friend, Clive Barber, at his surfboard factory. However, by the time Wright said "cheers" to his desk job, Barber's business had closed.

"Gap years were not an option at the time and being out of work was also rather suspect. I went about building surfboards for myself and friends at my parents' home in Kommetjie, but my parents rebelled at the thought of me making surfboards in their garage, and so I was forced to look for somewhere else to build boards," he said.

According to Wright, the little shop in Muizenberg was just big enough for a shaping bay and a glassing bay in the back, with a small retail area in front. It was a funky old teak-windowed shop with lots of character, and at the time the only surf shop in all of Cape Town.

Wright said:

R25 a month got me the rental of the surf shop. I was able to pay only that amount to keep the shop open. It's crazy to think that was even allowed.





Wright's surfboards became the choice of the cream of Western Province surfers at the time. They included Guy McIntosh and the hot juniors of the day that came by the shop.

According to Wright, he developed and made surf wax, later named Jenny Wax – the most popular wax in South Africa in the 1970s.

"I made surfboards from scratch. Some days, I would make five surfboards a week. Surfers love having a personalised surfboard," he said.

Even though he no longer manufactures his own surfboards, Wright said he thoroughly enjoyed that experience. He said he still manages to go out and catch a surf if the water conditions are right.

Surfers came into the store regularly to look for a surfboard or to get a block of wax, and it still is quite extraordinary to see this sport is still loved.



According to Wright, the shop has been able to keep its workers employed and the store up and running even during the lockdown.

"It's a very proud moment for me. All four of my staff members I was able to keep employed, as well as employ some casuals at the shop during this time," he said.

When you walk into The Corner Surf Shop, there is no mistaking the classic surf vibe. The latest in core surf equipment ensures that it remains Cape Town's number one surf shop and an absolute must for any surfer to visit.

Wright said the shop's new high-definition surf webcam has become a popular feature, and surfers all over Cape Town check in on the website to see if the surf's up.



"The Corner Surf Shop website is very exciting and people all over the Peninsula check out the surf report," he said.

Wright said he and his partner, Tessa, are "stoked" about the future and have no plans to retire yet.

"Giving up surfing is not an option yet. I will be back out on the waves pretty soon," he said.

