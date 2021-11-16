14m ago

add bookmark

Muldersfontein hotel shooting: Union adamant cops' lives were in danger in incident that left man in coma

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Popcru has come out in support of a police officer who shot a man at a Muldersdrift hotel after he disarmed another officer during an argument.
  • The man was caught on camera grabbing a gun from a female officer and was subsequently shot in the head by another officer.
  • The union says officers found their lives were in danger and acted accordingly.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has come out in support of a police officer who shot a man at a Muldersdrift hotel over the weekend after he disarmed another officer.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the man is seen putting on his underwear as police officers stand around him at the entrance of a room. One police officer is heard saying "now you are playing dangerous", as the man approaches with a gun after reportedly cocking it.

Moments later, the man grabs a gun from a female officer and is subsequently shot in the head by another officer. 

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the officers had found their lives were in danger "and acted accordingly, which must be deemed as justifiable. As a union, we stand firmly against any form of brutality, be it against civilians or law enforcement agencies".

WATCH | Man shot in the head by cop during argument at Gauteng hotel

"We urge community members to co-operate with law enforcement officers as and when they carry out their duties and strive to build common working relations that ensure we collectively address the challenges around violent crimes that have marred our communities," he added.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the incident.

According to IPID, an argument ensued at the lodge and the manager requested that the man, identified as Len Cloete, leave the premises and that he would be refunded. However, he allegedly refused. That was when the police were called.

Cloete was rushed to hospital and is said to be in a coma. 

On Tuesday, his wife, Chantal, took to Facebook, saying:

My best friend, my husband, I miss how you tell me every night how much you love us. I miss my kisses that you and our boy give me about my legs before we go to sleep.

She continued: "You must fight for us all your seven kids. I wish I could just call you and say sleep well my angel. See you tomorrow. I/we love you unbelievably much. Abba Father, please whisper the words in his ears tonight." 

Mamabolo said the union found the incident regrettable. 

"We find it regrettable that when law enforcement officers are conducting their duties of promoting safety and security for our citizenry, they are often subjected to the abusive behaviour such as that portrayed in the clip by the person of interest, demonstrating a high level of disdain for the constitutionally mandated tasks that these officers carry out with commitment. 

"This is but one of the unfortunate incidents which are particularly taking place at a time when our men and women in blue are going through the worst; with many having lost their lives in line of duty, while many others have incurred life-threatening injuries at the hands of criminal elements," he added.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsipidpopcrugautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
39% - 1596 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
47% - 1917 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
10% - 416 votes
It's too close to call...
5% - 192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.23
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.32
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,869.60
+0.4%
Silver
25.21
+0.6%
Palladium
2,166.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,097.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
82.05
-0.2%
Top 40
64,106
+1.0%
All Share
70,767
+1.0%
Resource 10
64,672
+1.2%
Industrial 25
95,136
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,123
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo