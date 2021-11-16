Muldersfontein hotel shooting: Union adamant cops' lives were in danger in incident that left man in coma

Popcru has come out in support of a police officer who shot a man at a Muldersdrift hotel after he disarmed another officer during an argument.

The man was caught on camera grabbing a gun from a female officer and was subsequently shot in the head by another officer.

The union says officers found their lives were in danger and acted accordingly.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has come out in support of a police officer who shot a man at a Muldersdrift hotel over the weekend after he disarmed another officer.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the man is seen putting on his underwear as police officers stand around him at the entrance of a room. One police officer is heard saying "now you are playing dangerous", as the man approaches with a gun after reportedly cocking it.

Moments later, the man grabs a gun from a female officer and is subsequently shot in the head by another officer.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the officers had found their lives were in danger "and acted accordingly, which must be deemed as justifiable. As a union, we stand firmly against any form of brutality, be it against civilians or law enforcement agencies".

"We urge community members to co-operate with law enforcement officers as and when they carry out their duties and strive to build common working relations that ensure we collectively address the challenges around violent crimes that have marred our communities," he added.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the incident.

According to IPID, an argument ensued at the lodge and the manager requested that the man, identified as Len Cloete, leave the premises and that he would be refunded. However, he allegedly refused. That was when the police were called.

Cloete was rushed to hospital and is said to be in a coma.

On Tuesday, his wife, Chantal, took to Facebook, saying:

My best friend, my husband, I miss how you tell me every night how much you love us. I miss my kisses that you and our boy give me about my legs before we go to sleep.

She continued: "You must fight for us all your seven kids. I wish I could just call you and say sleep well my angel. See you tomorrow. I/we love you unbelievably much. Abba Father, please whisper the words in his ears tonight."

Mamabolo said the union found the incident regrettable.

"We find it regrettable that when law enforcement officers are conducting their duties of promoting safety and security for our citizenry, they are often subjected to the abusive behaviour such as that portrayed in the clip by the person of interest, demonstrating a high level of disdain for the constitutionally mandated tasks that these officers carry out with commitment.

"This is but one of the unfortunate incidents which are particularly taking place at a time when our men and women in blue are going through the worst; with many having lost their lives in line of duty, while many others have incurred life-threatening injuries at the hands of criminal elements," he added.