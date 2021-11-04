1h ago

add bookmark

'Multiparty politics is flourishing,' says Ramaphosa as elections declared free and fair

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The election is an indication that multiparty democracy is flourishing in South Africa, says President Cyril Ramaphposa.
  • He was speaking after the municipal elections had been declared free and fair.
  • Ramaphosa said local government must be a force for good.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the recently concluded municipal election is an indication that multiparty democracy is flourishing in South Africa.

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini declared the election results, which saw Ramaphosa's party pushed below 50% in overall votes for the first time, free and fair on Thursday evening.

FINAL RESULTS | ANC the biggest loser as 5 out of 8 metros are hung

After fireworks and silver streamers were fired, and drummers entertained the well-heeled dignitaries assembled in the national Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Pretoria, a tired-looking Ramaphosa took the stand behind the podium in his capacity as the head of state, not the president of the ANC.

He said, in a month, it would be 25 years since the Constitution was signed into law.

"Its founding values – of democracy, human dignity, the advancement of human rights and the achievement of equality – have been our guide for a quarter of a century," Ramaphosa said.

"Tonight, we mark another milestone in the advance of our democracy."

READ | ‘Expect a lot more splintering of the ANC’ - analyst on the party’s electoral performance

He noted that a record 325 political parties and nearly 95 000 candidates, including 1 500 independent candidates, had contested this municipal election.

"This is a sign that multiparty politics is flourishing in South Africa, and that everyone has an equal chance and opportunity to run for public office."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) cast h
President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his ballot at the Hitekani Primary School in Soweto.

He said this was enriching and advancing openness and transparency.

"It affirms that we are a diverse and tolerant society," Ramaphosa said.

"It affirms the principle that leaders must be chosen by the people and be accountable to the people."

He thanked the 12 million South Africans who voted.

READ | Low Soweto voter turnout as residents boycott elections, embark on service delivery protests

"By performing this important civic duty, you have contributed to strengthening and consolidating democracy.

"I want to congratulate all South Africans for holding an election that was peaceful, free and fair.

"The people have spoken. Those in whom they have placed their trust – the elected councillors – now need to get down to work.

"Over the past few weeks, we have all spent time with South Africans from all walks of life, meeting them in the streets and being invited into their homes."

Unsafe

Ramaphosa mentioned the grievances people had voiced – leaking houses, electricity cuts, feeling unsafe, and being despondent after years of not working.

He said:

They want their lives improved. They want better services. They want their representatives to be responsive and accountable. They want to live in a better South Africa with equal opportunity, where their rights are realised, and where they are treated with dignity and respect.

He said local government should be a force for good, development and progress.  

Before Ramaphosa spoke, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo and Mashinini remarked that the election had been held under very difficult circumstances.

"The fact that we are here today, having delivered these elections, is an achievement we should all be proud of as a nation. Our thriving, vibrant and maturing democracy has indeed withstood the test thrown at it," Mashinini said. 

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosapretoriagautengpoliticselections 2021
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 5732 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 990 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.21
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
17.58
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,792.54
+1.3%
Silver
23.77
+1.1%
Palladium
1,997.98
-0.6%
Platinum
1,027.67
-0.7%
Brent Crude
81.99
-3.2%
Top 40
61,410
-0.8%
All Share
68,156
-0.6%
Resource 10
62,454
-1.4%
Industrial 25
89,104
-0.8%
Financial 15
14,288
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo