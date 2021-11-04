'Multiparty politics is flourishing,' says Ramaphosa as elections declared free and fair

The election is an indication that multiparty democracy is flourishing in South Africa, says President Cyril Ramaphposa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the recently concluded municipal election is an indication that multiparty democracy is flourishing in South Africa.

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini declared the election results, which saw Ramaphosa's party pushed below 50% in overall votes for the first time, free and fair on Thursday evening.

After fireworks and silver streamers were fired, and drummers entertained the well-heeled dignitaries assembled in the national Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Pretoria, a tired-looking Ramaphosa took the stand behind the podium in his capacity as the head of state, not the president of the ANC.



He said, in a month, it would be 25 years since the Constitution was signed into law.

"Its founding values – of democracy, human dignity, the advancement of human rights and the achievement of equality – have been our guide for a quarter of a century," Ramaphosa said.

"Tonight, we mark another milestone in the advance of our democracy."

He noted that a record 325 political parties and nearly 95 000 candidates, including 1 500 independent candidates, had contested this municipal election.

"This is a sign that multiparty politics is flourishing in South Africa, and that everyone has an equal chance and opportunity to run for public office."

He said this was enriching and advancing openness and transparency.



"It affirms that we are a diverse and tolerant society," Ramaphosa said.

"It affirms the principle that leaders must be chosen by the people and be accountable to the people."

He thanked the 12 million South Africans who voted.

"By performing this important civic duty, you have contributed to strengthening and consolidating democracy.

"I want to congratulate all South Africans for holding an election that was peaceful, free and fair.

"The people have spoken. Those in whom they have placed their trust – the elected councillors – now need to get down to work.

"Over the past few weeks, we have all spent time with South Africans from all walks of life, meeting them in the streets and being invited into their homes."

Unsafe

Ramaphosa mentioned the grievances people had voiced – leaking houses, electricity cuts, feeling unsafe, and being despondent after years of not working.

He said:

They want their lives improved. They want better services. They want their representatives to be responsive and accountable. They want to live in a better South Africa with equal opportunity, where their rights are realised, and where they are treated with dignity and respect.

He said local government should be a force for good, development and progress.



Before Ramaphosa spoke, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo and Mashinini remarked that the election had been held under very difficult circumstances.

"The fact that we are here today, having delivered these elections, is an achievement we should all be proud of as a nation. Our thriving, vibrant and maturing democracy has indeed withstood the test thrown at it," Mashinini said.