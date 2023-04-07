1h ago

Multiple life sentences, lengthy prison terms for 4 convicted traffickers in Johannesburg

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Four convicted human traffickers have been handed multiple life sentences in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Theana Calitz, Gallo Images, Foto24
  • Four people have been convicted in a human trafficking case in Johannesburg.
  • Two of them were sentenced to multiple life terms.
  • The other two received lengthy prison sentences.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced two convicted human traffickers to 18 life terms behind bars on Wednesday and imposed sentences of 309 years and 61 years in jail on a third and fourth co-accused respectively.

According to the Hawks, Tshepo Motswasele, 26, Katlego Rakgwale, 25, Nhlanhla Molefe, 27, and Noluthando Masia, 27, were arrested in July 2018 following a tip-off about a possible kidnapping scene at a block of flats in Fleurhof, Johannesburg.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said: "The Hawks' Trafficking in Persons [team] swiftly attended the scene. On arrival at the identified unit, they met six people - four females and two males. Preliminary interviews were conducted and it soon became apparent that the females were being kept at the flat against their will."

The victims, aged 17 to 19, were rescued and taken to a place of safety.

Motswasele and Rakgwale were arrested immediately and the investigation led the Hawks to Masia and Molefe.

Ramovha said: 

The four were found guilty of multiple counts of rape, assault [with intent to cause grievous bodily harm], compelling or causing a person under 18 years to witness a sexual assault, crimen injuria, child pornography, kidnapping, trafficking in persons, conspiracy to commit crime and pointing of a firearm.

Motswasele and Rakgwale were each sentenced to 18 life terms.

Masia was sentenced to 309 years and Molefe was sentenced to 61 years. The court ordered that some of the sentences be served concurrently.

Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, said: "The sentences resonate with the Hawks' mandate to put a stop to the scourge of human trafficking. Last month we had two separate sentences that included [sentences of] life and 20 years' imprisonment. It is a clear indication of dedication and tireless work by our members."


