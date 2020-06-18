37m ago

Municipal Demarcation Board temporarily closes after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Azarrah Karrim
A health worker takes samples from a man to test him for Covid-19 coronavirus.
Pedro Pardo, AFP
  • An employee at the Municipal Demarcation Board has tested positive for Covid-19, causing the temporary closure of the premises. 
  • The necessary health and safety protocols have been implemented.
  • Staff have been asked to get tested, self-isolate and work from home until further notice. 

The Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) has temporarily closed its offices in Johannesburg after an employee tested positive for Covid-19, the board said in a statement on Thursday.

Spokesperson Barileng Dichabe said health and safety protocols are being implemented, and employees have been requested to get tested and self-quarantine.

"The MDB will continue to operate with employees working from home. To this end, members of the public are encouraged to continue to submit their written proposals (Batch2 Municipalities) on how their wards should be configured by not later than 31 July 2020."

According to MDB CEO, Muthotho Sigidi, staff have been requested to work from home until further notice.

"We would like to wish the employee a speedy recovery. Given the size of the staff complement at the MDB, we have requested all employees to get tested and self-isolate. During the decontamination of the offices, all employees will be working from home until further notice," Sigidi said.

Dichabe added that the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus was being implemented "to ensure the well-being and safety of all employees".

All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
