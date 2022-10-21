21m ago

Municipal manager and her driver kidnapped in Mpumalanga

Zandile Khumalo
  • The municipal manager of the Nkangala District in Mpumalanga and her driver were kidnapped on Thursday. 
  • They were reportedly snatched outside the municipalitiesgate at around 08:05.
  • The municipal manager's car and wheelchair were found dumped near a mine.

Mpumalanga police are searching for the Nkangala District's municipal manager and her driver who were kidnapped outside the gates of the municipality on Thursday morning. 

It has been a day since the incident, and they are still missing. 

Maggie Skhosana and driver Gugu Mtsweni were at the municipality's gates at around 08:05 on Thursday when they were accosted by men travelling in a white Ford Fiesta with blue lights. 

Nkangala Mayor Lebo Mabuza confirmed the incident and said it happened in front of security personnel monitoring the gate at the time. 

"Video footage from district cameras show a white Ford Fiesta trying to stop the municipal manager that a young woman was driving. The young woman helps our municipal manager as she is physically disabled," Mabuza added. 

She said the footage also showed a man with a rifle getting out of the car with the blue lights and into the municipal manager's car. 

According to Mabuza, there was no scuffle when the incident happened, and that everything was calm. 

"The security guard could have thought that the man was a police officer who wanted to speak to the municipal manager because their car had blue lights," she said.

Mabuza added moments later, the car with Skhosana and Mtsweni drove off and it followed the white car.

Later, she said, Mtsweni was placed in the back and the man drove the car.

Gugu Mtsweni
Gugu Mtsweni.
Supplied

Mabuza added they became worried when they could not get hold of Skhosana and Mtsweni, whose phones were turned off. 

"The municipal manager's husband decided to look for the car and discovered it at the entrance gate of the Middleburg mine. 

"The car was idling and contained the wheelchair and personal belongings of the municipal manager. She and the personal driver were nowhere to be found," said Mabuza. 

She added: "We searched the whole night with a group of police but we could not find anything. The family has searched and even followed up with the police with no luck."

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala confirmed the incident and said a case of kidnapping had been opened. 

"We have been doing our investigations where we found one of the vehicles at one of the mines. Inside the vehicle was a wheelchair and personal belongings, including a bag. We suspect nothing was taken out of it," said Mohlala. 

He added investigations were ongoing. 

