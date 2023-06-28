Municipal official in court for allegedly killing traffic cop he found at lodge with his wife

A Mbombela municipal official, who is accused of murdering a traffic officer, appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

According to the Hawks, the official had found the traffic officer at a lodge with his wife.

The case against Abednego Desmond Mbuyane, 38, was postponed to 15 August for further investigation.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the victim was with a female friend at a lodge, along the N4, around 15km outside Mbombela.

"While they were in the chalet, the female's husband emerged and kicked open the door," said Sekgotodi.

An altercation ensued and, as the traffic officer ran out of the chalet, the municipal official allegedly shot him.

"The victim was shot twice and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect fled the scene," said Sekgotodi.

The Hawks and local police investigated, and the official later handed himself over to the police.

His firearm, used in the murder, was seized.



