1h ago

add bookmark

Municipality in Limpopo denies it spent over R70 000 to replace 'missing' mayoral chain

accreditation
Russel Molefe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Capricorn District Municipality Mayor Mamedupi Teffo. (Facebook/Capricorn District Municipality)
Capricorn District Municipality Mayor Mamedupi Teffo. (Facebook/Capricorn District Municipality)
  • The Capricorn District Municipality in Limpopo has denied allegations of irregular expenditure to replace a "missing" mayoral chain.
  • The entity says all previous mayors used borrowed chains from other local municipalities.
  • The DA claims the payment of the new chain seven months after inauguration violated Municipal Finance Management Act regulations. 

The Capricorn District Municipality (CDM) in Limpopo has rubbished allegations it irregularly spent more than R70 000 to replace a "missing" mayoral chain.

Municipality spokesperson Jabu Masondo said it never owned a mayoral chain but had to borrow it since the inauguration events of the three previous mayors - Lawrence Mapoulo, Gilbert Kganyago and John Mpe.

"All former executive mayors were inaugurated using a borrowed chain from our local municipalities. CDM simply put its logo sticker on the chain pendant for the purpose of [the] inauguration and removed it when the chain was returned."

Masondo added the municipality could no longer depend on borrowed chains as this would be inconvenient if the mayors in the district had a joint event where mayoral chains were necessary.

"This became clear when the MEC for COGHSTA [Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs] recently held a re-affirmation and congratulatory ceremony for all mayors in the district at the same time. Luckily, all of them had their mayoral chains on as no one borrowed or lent a chain," he said.

ALSO READ | Phala Phala: No, Ramaphosa is not considering resigning, says advisor

The matter was raised by the DA, which claimed the new mayor, Mamedupi Teffo, donned the new mayoral chain during her inauguration in November last year.

The chain was only paid for seven months later.

Councillor Androe Botha, said: "The new chain was paid for [seven months later] from the communications' budget, despite MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act] regulations stating that payments of money due by a municipality must be paid within 30 days."

Botha added the party enquired during a finance portfolio committee meeting about the whereabouts of the previous mayoral chain, and "apparently the previous chain is missing".

Though Masondo insisted the municipality responded to the DA's questions, Botha told News24 the municipality had so far failed to provide answers, but the matter might be raised at the council meeting at the end of this month.

Masondo said the new mayoral chain was nine carats, which is "the lowest, cheapest category for municipalities at levels 3 and 4". 

Last year, a mayoral chain in excess of R20 million was reported missing in the Matjhabeng Municipality in Welkom, the Free State.

In 2016, the chain at the Tshwane Municipality also allegedly went missing, but it was later revealed the municipality had to borrow one whenever there were events.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopopoliticslocal government
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5630 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 492 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2074 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.31
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.91
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.26
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,714.38
+0.7%
Silver
18.35
+1.9%
Palladium
2,043.00
+1.6%
Platinum
863.62
+0.8%
Brent Crude
92.83
-3.1%
Top 40
60,174
-1.3%
All Share
66,716
-1.2%
Resource 10
59,942
-1.7%
Industrial 25
82,503
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,794
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo