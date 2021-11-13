Municipality in Mpumalanga fires 500 workers after illegal 3-month strike

The Steve Tshwete Local Municipality in Mpumalanga has confirmed it fired 500 workers for protesting illegally for three months.

The municipality says it served 400 workers with dismissal notices on Friday and will serve a further 100 on Monday.

There has been no service delivery in Middleburg ever since workers - including rubbish pickers, engineers, electricians and plumbers - downed tools on 21 September.

The Steve Tshwete Local Municipality in Mpumalanga fired 500 employees on Friday for participating in a three-month protest that crippled service delivery in Middleburg and caused damage to infrastructure.

The protest was started mainly by infrastructure and technical services staff. Later, other departments, including library services, joined in.

For three months, engineers, firefighters, electricians and parks services employees stayed away from work in Middleburg.

The workers were later fired for absent from work since 21 September when they began their protest.

According to municipal manager advocate Bheki Khenisa, the strike was illegal and workers failed to comply with a 48-hour ultimatum to return to work.

They were allegedly ordered to return to work on 8 November but failed to show up.

Service delivery had reportedly stopped in the town since the workers took to the streets over various issues, including a demand for the municipality to end the outsourcing of services.

The workers accused senior municipal officials and leaders of being linked to several companies contracted to do jobs for the municipality.

The protracted protest has been marked by the destruction and vandalism of municipal infrastructure.

Khenisa confirmed 400 employees were served with dismissal notices on Friday while a further 100 will be served on Monday.

News24 can confirm the 100 workers are from the civil engineering department.

In the notices, seen by News24, Khenisa accuses the workers of continuing to take part in an illegal and unprotected strike despite ultimatums from the municipality.

The notices were addressed to all SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union employees.

Khenisa said the municipal management, premier, cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC, finance MEC, Cosatu provincial secretary, SACP provincial secretary, Samwu provincial office bearers, Salga and the Samwu national president had numerous meetings with the striking employees to try resolve the impasse, to no avail.

"We all tried to explain to them that the issue of salaries and wage curves are the purview of the national bargaining council, unfortunately with no success.

"The workers were then given an ultimatum with the hope that they will go back to work, with no success. Instead, the workers continued to destroy municipal infrastructure and also damaging properties of service providers brought in to assist with service delivery," said Khenisa.

Samwu provincial secretary Sam Lekhuleni said the union needed to put it on record it did not support any action that resulted in the dismissal of workers, irrespective of affiliation.

"We believe that parties must at all material time work together amicably to find lasting solutions at the municipalities and this is cannot be condoned and is disappointing."

He added he believed some of the workers were fired despite having returned to work and said Samwu would engage with the municipal management to address the matter.

One of the 500 sacked employees is 47-year-old Elliot Thabethe.

The father of one worked for the municipality's solid waste department for seven years and is in disbelief over the outcome of the protest.

Thabethe said:

It's going to be difficult without means to put bread on the table. Our union leaders said they will meet with us next week and we will challenge this unfair dismissal.

Kgosi Makwati, an IT technician at the municipality, added his employer of 16-years served him with a letter on Friday.

Makwati said his long-serving colleagues with 23 to 27 years at the municipality were also not spared.

He described the sacking as a political move.

"You see what is happening here, for the first time, a political party did not get the outright majority and no party wants to form a coalition with it. So, they fire us hoping we are going to be provoked to burn buildings and leave this town in tatters. We are not going to do that," said Makwati.

The municipality said numerous engagements with the workers to convince them return to work failed.

