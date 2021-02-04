1h ago

Murder-accused Sangoma gives cops the runaround, court hears

Alex Mitchley
  • The bail application of a man accused of killing Sebenzile Maphanga and mutilating her body has been postponed again.
  • The latest postponement comes after the home address he gave to police turned out to be false.
  • The accused, Collen Mathonsi, is a sangoma, and has been in custody since his arrest in October.

A false address has stalled the bail application of a 39-year-old man accused of murdering Sebenzile Maphanga and mutilating her body. 

Collen Mathonsi appeared in the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court on Thursday where his formal bail application was meant to begin. 

The court heard that the home address he had given the investigating officer turned out to be false as the people living there did not know him. 

READ | Family says no bail for sangoma who admitted to killing, mutilating woman who allegedly did not want to date him

As a result, the bail application could not go ahead without a confirmed address. 

The court also heard that the matter against Mathonsi, who was arrested in October last year, had been postponed several times. 

Mathonsi's legal aid attorney said a new address in Limpopo had been given and asked that the matter be postponed to have the address confirmed by police. 

Meanwhile, the State said the docket was with the Gauteng director of public prosecutions who had asked that further investigations take place before the investigation could be finalised. 

News24 previously reported that Mathonsi allegedly lured Maphanga, 43, to accompany him to his vehicle on 3 October. 

One week later, her charred remains were found in Soshanguve with her arms, legs and genitalia missing. 

Accordingly to her family, Maphanga was last seen leaving a friend's house accompanying Mathonsi to his vehicle. 

It's alleged that Mathonsi, a sangoma, had confessed his love for Maphanga, who had no interest in him. 

After she failed to return home, Maphanga was reported missing at a local police station and a frantic search was launched which eventually led to the gruesome discovery of her remains. 

Maphanga's uncle, David Nkosi told News24 that police allegedly found Maphanga's SIM card when they arrested Mathonsi, but that to date, they had not recovered her missing body parts. 

He also alleged that Mathonsi had confessed to killing his niece and pointed out to police where he had dumped her body. 

The matter was postponed to 16 February.

