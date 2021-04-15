1h ago

Murder-accused Zane Kilian in Covid-19 prison cell block lockdown, can't appear in court

Jenni Evans
Photo: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • A Covid-19 lockdown in the cell block where Zane Kilian is being held in prison, meant he was not in court for his latest appearance.
  • He is charged with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.  
  • Kilian's lawyer objected to yet another postponement in the matter after hearing that further analysis of cellphone data was required.
  • The prosecutor submitted that the case against Kilian was not a "run-of-the-mill" matter so more time was needed for the investigation.

A Covid-19 lockdown was ordered in the prison cell block where Zane Kilian is being held, preventing his appearance in the Bellville Regional Court in Cape Town on Thursday in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

The case proceeded nevertheless, without Kilian in the dock, and the matter was postponed to allow for further analysis of downloaded cellphone data.

Kilian's lawyer, Marius Botha, complained about the postponements and said the State should already have all it needs, given the seven months his client has been in custody.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 18 September 2020. 

Early affidavits submitted by police investigators state that Kinnear was working on high-profile investigations into alleged gang members, their associates and allegations of police corruption.

Following the shooting, investigations led to a Gauteng-based cellular and data analytics company that did location-based station tracking of cellphones. Kilian was arrested days later on 23 September 2020 and is alleged to have pinged three of Kinnear's phones since 20 April 2020.

Kilian denies the charge of murder and that he played an important "intelligence" role in the hit by a person who has not yet been identified.

READ | WATCH: 'Some days are a blur': Charl Kinnear's widow marks 6 months since his murder

In another affidavit by police, the court was informed that all of the confiscated handsets' official downloads were received on 2 November 2020.

Kilian was denied bail on 18 March and plans to appeal this.

On Thursday, Botha argued that the State has had more than enough time for its analysis.

"The matter has been on a roll now for about seven months," said Botha, asking that the next postponement be marked final.

Prosecutor Greg Wolmarans said the investigation was expected to be completed by 24 May.

WATCH | Kinnear killing: Murder accused Zane Kilian denied bail

Wolmarans said:

It is not a run-of-the-mill shebeen murder where all of the evidence is at hand.

He added that the matter would also probably eventually be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

He warned that this meant there might be further delays in Kilian's case in light of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's decision to put new criminal cases on hold to catch up on the court backlog.

The magistrate postponed the matter to 24 May and said she was marking it as a final postponement.

Kilian is also a co-accused in the alleged attempted hit on Cape Town lawyer William Booth.

