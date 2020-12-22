Murder case against underworld 'kingpins' postponed after security threat at Cape Town Magistrate's Court

The case against three alleged Cape Town underworld figures who are accused of the murder of Brian Wainstein has been adjourned following a bomb scare on Tuesday.

The accused - Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and William Steven - appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on charges of conspiracy, murder and money laundering.

The appeared three and their affidavits were read. However, the case was adjourned when the magistrate told the courtroom that here had been a safety alert at the court.

Court case against three prominent underworld figures who are accused of the murder of Brian Wainstein has been adjourned following an alleged bomb at the Cape Town magistrates court. (@CebohNyambose) pic.twitter.com/dUeBOx0KTw — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) December 22, 2020

According to their statements, Lifman has one previous conviction for drunk driving, while Steven said he had previous convictions, but could not remember them as they were from many years ago.

