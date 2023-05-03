Murder charge dropped against accused in Thabo Bester prison break case

None of the individuals accused of aiding Thabo Bester escape from prison face a murder charge anymore.

The bail application of six of the accused was postponed so that they could all have their hearing at the same time.

The hearing was meant to run for two days from Wednesday in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

None of the individuals accused of aiding Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May face a murder charge anymore.

The charge of murder against accused number one, G4S guard Senohe Matsoara was dropped at the bail hearing on Wednesday.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father Zolile Sekeleni, had also initially faced a murder charge before it was dropped.

The charge of murder was for the death of Katlego Mpholo, whose body was placed in Bester’s cell, where it was burned.

On Wednesday, it emerged that the bail application of six of the eight accused would only take place on 11 and 12 May.

The case was postponed to accommodate two new accused, former G4S guards Tieho Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen, who were arrested on Monday.



The other accused are Integritron Integrated Solutions employee Teboho Lipholo, G4S security guard Motenyani Masukela, Magudumana and Bester.

The suspects are accused of fraud, violation of a body, corruption, arson, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender and defeating the ends of justice.

AS IT HAPPENED | Thabo Bester escape: Accused's bail application postponed to 11 May

The bail application was meant to run for two days in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court, but Magistrate Motloholo Khabisi agreed to a postponement.

This is after a back and forth between the State and the defence with the defence initially asking for three days from 10 May.

State chief prosecutor Sello Mathloko said if the hearing ran longer than two days, they could add dates from there. Khabisi agreed.

The six will remain in custody.

Sekeleni, who is out on bail, will appear in court with Bester on 16 May.

Meanwhile, attorney Ryan Ishmael will no longer be representing Magudumana, but will continue to represent her father.



