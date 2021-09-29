1h ago

add bookmark

Murder charges dropped against activists after six months in prison

accreditation
Nokulunga Majola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
[From left] Lindokuhle Mnguni, Ayanda Ngila and aLando Tshazi after charges against them were withdrawn in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. (Photo: Nokulunga Majola)
[From left] Lindokuhle Mnguni, Ayanda Ngila and aLando Tshazi after charges against them were withdrawn in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. (Photo: Nokulunga Majola)

The State has withdrawn charges against three Abahlali BaseMjondolo activists who spent about six months in custody at the Westville Prison for the murder of Vusi Shandu GroundUp reported.

Shandu was a former eKhenana informal settlement resident who was shot dead in Cato Manor in March. The trio, Ayanda Ngila, Lindokuhle Mnguni and Lando Tshazi are community leaders in eKhenana.

Outside court, about 50 Abahlali members and supporters waited in the cold and rain and erupted in celebration when the three men walked out the court building.

In a statement, Abahlali BaseMjondolo said the trio's arrest was an attempt by police and politicians to intimidate them and silence their fight for housing in eKhenana. Abahlali said costs of fighting court cases involving its members had bankrupted the shack dweller movement.

READ | Court dismisses bid by ex-Eskom manager Hlakudi to have tax fraud charges dropped

Speaking to supporters outside, Ayanda Ngila said:

It is not over, until we know who killed Vusi Shandu. We will not let it go until we know who are the real culprits. It is not easy being in jail. We lost a lot of time.

He thanked those who supported him since his arrest.

Meanwhile, the case against Abahlali's deputy president Mqapheli Bonono, the secretary of its branch in eKhenana, Maphiwe Gasela, and Siniko Miya, was expected to continue at the magistrate's court in Durban on Friday. They face charges of intimidation and conspiracy to murder a witness in Shandu's murder case.

READ | Charges dropped against Muvhango actress in PMB alleged assault matter

Abahlali spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi said urgent reform of the criminal justice system was needed to stop it from being misused to repress activists. "The movement is under attack. We are calling for solidarity and saying 'hands off our activists, hands off Abahlali'," said Mohapi.

The National Prosecuting Authority had not responded to GroundUp's questions by the time of publication.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
abahlali basemjondolodurbankwazulu-natalcrimecourts
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
42% - 1431 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 244 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 598 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
34% - 1149 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.17
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.38
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,727.40
-0.4%
Silver
21.49
-4.3%
Palladium
1,856.50
-1.3%
Platinum
951.00
-1.7%
Brent Crude
79.09
-0.6%
Top 40
58,022
+1.0%
All Share
64,364
+0.9%
Resource 10
57,216
+0.6%
Industrial 25
83,246
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,645
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg

28 Sep

WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo