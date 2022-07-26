1h ago

add bookmark

Murder charges dropped against Lesotho's former prime minister Tom Thabane and wife

accreditation
Nthakoana Ngatane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tom Thabane.
Tom Thabane.
File/News24
  • Former Lesotho prime minister Tom Thabane and his wife Maesiah no longer have to answer to murder charges after the State dropped them.
  • The part was charged with the murder of Thabane’s second wife Lipolelo in 2017.
  • Lesotho's Director of Public Prosecutions said charges were dropped because they had been unable to trace an important witness in the matter.

Lesotho’s prosecuting authority has dropped murder charges against the kingdom’s former prime minister Tom Thabane and his wife Maesiah, over the killing of the former’s estranged wife Lipolelo Thabane.

A lawyer representing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), advocate Garreth Lapan, told the high court in the capital Maseru that "we have been unable to trace an important witness in this matter and the DPP has decided to withdraw the charges against the accused".

The two was suspected of having masterminded the shooting that left Thabane’s second wife Lipolelo dead, and her friend Thato Sibolla seriously injured, in June 2017, just days before Thabane’s inauguration.

READ | Farmer in shock after wife, stepson, workers killed in attack

The estranged couple were at the time embroiled in a bitter divorce battle that meant Lipolelo would have been the official "First Lady", a situation that allegedly upset Maesiah.

Thabane was charged in November 2021 alongside Maesiah, who had become his wife just months after the inauguration, and four other suspects.

Police believed the pair paid hitmen who called Thabane’s cellphone from the scene around the time of the shooting. However, they have both maintained their innocence.

Tom Thabane and Maesiah.
Getty Images

Thabane was forced to step down in May 2020 after the first charges were brought against Maesiah in February 2020

One of the key witnesses - Rethabile Mokete, a well-known traditional musician - died from a suspected Covid-19 in Bloemfontein in January 2021.

Known as Mosotho Chakela, Mokete had fled the kingdom after police called him in for questioning over the murder.

He was instrumental in the formation of Thabane’s political party All Basotho Convention (ABC) in 2006, but later defected to the Democratic Congress (DC).

Mokete had claimed that Thabane and party leaders had failed to reward him for his "sacrifices" and threatened to "air dirty laundry" about the secrets of Maesiah Thabane and former police and public security minister ’Mampho Mokhele.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tom thabanelesothocrime and courtspolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 3031 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 8813 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.90
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,718.82
-0.1%
Silver
18.64
+1.1%
Palladium
2,003.00
-0.4%
Platinum
882.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
105.15
+1.9%
Top 40
61,870
+0.7%
All Share
68,282
+0.8%
Resource 10
61,413
+1.5%
Industrial 25
84,766
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,161
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo