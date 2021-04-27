1h ago

Murder docket opened 21 years after Cape Town woman's disappearance

Lwandile Bhengu
A murder docket has been opened 21 years after a woman vanished.

Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Rashanda Smith disappeared nearly 21 years ago while on her way to work. 
  • It is reported that the missing persons case was being investigated until recently, when witness statements and blood found at her boyfriends home came to light. 
  • Western Cape police told News24 that they did not have any new leads.

Cape Town police have opened a murder docket into the disappearance of Rashanda Smith, nearly 21 years after she went missing. 

The Weekend Argus reported that the Mitchells Plain mother vanished in October 2000 when she left home to go to work at Woolworths in Adderley Street, Cape Town. She was accompanied by her boyfriend to a taxi stop and never made it to her destination.

Her body was never found. 

The publication further reported that new evidence, such as statements from witnesses who had previously not come forward, and blood from her then boyfriends home, had recently come to light.

Women who were known to Smith had come forward with information about her disappearance. This was given to police. However, some were not willing to make statements on the matter. 

This evidence is believed to have been used to reopen the case as a murder investigation. 

According to the Daily Voice, in 2018 police searched for her remains on the property where her boyfriend had lived. It had since been occupied by new owners.

The search, carried out by a forensic team, yielded no results.  

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 that there were still no leads.

“The person was never found, a case of murder was opened for investigation with no new developments," she said.

Smith was "still being sought".

