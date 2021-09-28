14m ago

Murder of ANC Tshwane councillor: The hitmen have been identified, says Bheki Cele

Alex Mitchley
  • Bheki Cele and David Makhura visited the family of Tshepo Motaung, who was gunned down on Friday.
  • He was allegedly shot at least 20 times - and it is believed the murder was politically motivated.
  • Police have already identified the gunmen. 

Police have identified the gunmen who brutally murdered Tshwane ANC councillor Tshepo Motaung.

Motaung was the ANC councillor for Ward 22 in Mabopane.

He was gunned down while on his way home from a Heritage Day event in Mabopane on Friday evening. 

He was shot at least 20 times at close range with an R5 rifle. 

Minister of Police Bheki Cele, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela visited his family on Tuesday afternoon. 

Following a meeting with the family, Makhura and Cele briefed the media on the murder. 

Makhura said that, based on the available evidence, it was believed the hit on Motaung was linked to matters of political contestation. 

Cele said he was satisfied with the progress the police had made in the investigation. He added that the trigger-men had been identified. 

Cele said:

We have the names of the people we want and, soon, everybody will be able to know why that happened.

The minister added that, while the suspected hitmen had been identified, the people police want most are the "planners and plotters".

Cele said they would find those who hired the people who killed Motaung. 

Cele said he would love to arrest the murderers before Motaung's funeral, but the police had to thoroughly investigate the case to ensure a conviction. 

He also warned people behind the plotting of political killings that governments would not be elected by the use of a gun. 

"You are not going to have co-governance with criminality.

Tshepo Motaung.

"We are not going to allow criminals to think they can run the country and displace the elected people through the barrel of a gun."

Political killings in Tshwane 

Makhura said at least three councillors in Mabopane had been shot and killed in mysterious circumstances in the past year.

This had led to at least three other councillors fleeing their homes because they feared for their safety. 

The premier said it was believed that organised gangs were behind the disrupting of political meetings and hired to carry out these killings. 

Makhura said the killings had also been linked to the disruption of projects aimed at improving service delivery, such as the building of schools and roads. 

"In the last two months, these incidents have risen to a new level," Makhura said. 

Cele said it looked like the KwaZulu-Natal issues regarding political killings had been adopted by Tshwane. 

Family want answers

Motaung's aunt, Malvin Montjane, said the family was devastated that Motaung had been murdered. 

She said the way in which he was killed was brutal, and it had left the family feeling even more down and hopeless. 

Motaung's brother, Tebogo, said the family wanted answers about whether the murder was politically motivated and, if so, what were the motives. 

He said the family had been struggling, but there was hope that, if justice prevailed, the family would be able to get closure. 

Tebogo said his brother had done a lot for his community, and lived and breathed politics. 

Montjane described her nephew as a leader and a kind person, who was always nice to everyone.

