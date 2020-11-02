1h ago

Murder of businesswomen: 5 appear in court for execution-style killing

Jeanette Chabalala
Two businesswomen were murdered.
  • Five people are accused of killing two businesswomen execution-style.
  • They are applying for bail.
  • One suspect has allegedly attempted to commit suicide, and was arrested while in hospital.

Five people appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the execution-style murder of two businesswomen last month.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday, 22 October, at different addresses in Ekurhuleni, Elseburg, Katlehong, and Germiston in Gauteng.

The 57-year-old husband of one of the victims, Thabo Stanley Leshabane, was among the accused. 

He was arrested in hospital where he was admitted after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

The other accused are John Zulu, 30, Ndondo Buthelezi, 25, Bhekimeze Phiyose, 34, and Thembelani Dlamini, 30.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Monday that the accused would be back in court on 10 November for a formal bail application.

Custody

They remain in custody while the police investigation continues, Moatshe said.

They were arrested following an extensive investigation comprising the Limpopo Provincial Investigating Team, the Tracking Team, and the Magama Investigators.

Mokoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, and Tebogo Mphuti, 35, were shot and killedin Magnavia, Polokwane.

Preliminary investigations at the time revealed that the women were busy with a local property agent and were viewing different premises for renting purposes, News24 reported.

Police said at the time that three suspects, two armed with firearms, accosted the two women seated in their motor vehicle and started shooting at them killing them instantly.

The suspects later ran toward their getaway vehicle parked in the vicinity and fled at high speed.

Apple Store Google Play
