Murder of 'gang boss' William 'Red' Stevens: Call for calm after alleged shootout between rival gangs

Marvin Charles
  • Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is concerned about violence in Kraaifontein.
  • It's understood rival gangs fired at each other overnight following the murder of William "Red" Stevens.
  • No arrests have been made in connection with Stevens' killing.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called for calm in Kraaifontein after the murder of alleged crime boss, William "Red" Stevens, on Tuesday night.

There have been reports of shooting overnight, allegedly between rival gangs.

It's believed the gunfire may have been sparked by gang members out to avenge the murder of Stevens.

Stevens was killed outside his home in Kraaifontein.

READ | Alleged underworld leader William Stevens gunned down outside his home while out on bail

Fritz said the community cannot descend into violence.

"I call for calm in Kraaifontein, and particularly Scottsville. Upon hearing of Mr Stevens' death, my department immediately contacted the SAPS' provincial joints committee to understand their response to maintain calm in the area. We cannot allow our communities to become places of instability or violence," he said.

Stevens was one of three suspects, arrested in December last year, in connection with the murder of international steroid smuggler, Brian Wainstein, on 18 August 2017.

Accused

Stevens' co-accused include Mark Lifman and Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.

The trio were due to appear in court on 9 February.

At the time of his shooting, Stevens and his co-accused were out on bail of R100 000 each.

Violent videos, which sources claim show yesterday's shooting between rival gangs, have been circulated on social media.

Residents say they are fearful of a war breaking out in the area.

It's unclear if anyone was killed in the shooting overnight.

Meanwhile, police say no arrests have been made in connection with Stevens' shooting.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: "The circumstances surrounding the death of a 66-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed at his residence in Rembrandt Street, Kraaifontein, last night at around 18:35.

"Three unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The identity of the victim cannot be disclosed at this premature stage."

