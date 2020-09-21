52m ago

Murder of Ocean Basket owner and her mother: Domestic worker, boyfriend in court

Jenni Evans
Sophy Mmako, 51, and Lazarus Mahlo, 41.
NPA
  • A domestic worker and her partner appeared in court over the murder of an Ocean Basket owner and her mother.
  • They were charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping.
  • Four people have so far been arrested, with one more still sought by police.

A domestic worker and a man understood to be her boyfriend appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday, following the murder of Ocean Basket owner Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie. 

They face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping, after the Deacons were stabbed to death.

Lazarus Mahlo, 41, and Sophy Mmako, 51, would remain in custody until their next appearance on 25 September, according to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Their co-accused, Abibi Hamid and Casper Mudau, already in custody, would join them. They appeared in court on 15 September and charged with murder and house robbery. 

Mahlo was arrested in Ivory Park, Tembisa, and Mmako was arrested in Polokwane - both on Friday morning. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said last week that Mahlo was Mmako's boyfriend.

Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, were killed.
Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, were killed.
Police were still looking for a man called "Owen" who goes by the surnames Setsiba, Makutara or Mbedzi to assist with their investigation. He was thought to be Zimbabwean.

Mojapelo previously said the Deacons were stabbed and tied up and found dead in their SUV.

The crime scene at home sparked a search and a helicopter helped track down the vehicle. Officers found their bodies inside the idling SUV on the side of the road.

Anyone with information about Owen's whereabouts was asked to call their nearest police station or the Crime stop number 0860010111.

