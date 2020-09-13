Murder of Ocean Basket owner and her mother: Two arrested as search for more suspects continue

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Polokwane Ocean Basket owner and her mother.

Two men have been arrested following the murder of an Ocean Basket seafood restaurant owner and her mother in Polokwane, Limpopo, police said on Sunday.

The suspects, aged 30 and 35, allegedly murdered Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, in their house at Welgelegen next to Cycard in Polokwane.

The mother and daughter were found stabbed to death on Thursday evening after they had been abducted earlier.

"Both suspects were arrested today at different locations by a high level team of investigators led by deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Major General Samuel Manala. The team was assembled soon after this incident," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said the first suspect, aged 35, was arrested in Mookgopong at about 02:35 and the second in Polokwane at about 08:00 on Sunday.

Mojapelo said: "The deceased, Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie Deacon were attacked and stabbed by the suspects in their house. They [were] later tied them up and put them in the back of their SUV vehicle. The vehicle was found abandoned next to the R37 road between Polokwane and Lebowakgomo on the same night."

The suspects were expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 15 September, to face two counts of murder and house robbery.

"The 35-year-old suspect will also face a charge under the Immigration Act as he is in the country illegally. The team has already identified other suspects and the search operation is continuing. More arrests are expected," said Mojapelo.