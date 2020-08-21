Murder of 'towering figure' in security industry Victor Sidambe 'callous' - PSIRA

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) on Friday described the murder of "towering figure" and security company owner Victor Sidambe as "callous".

"Though still appalled, we have absolute confidence in the law enforcement agencies investigating this odious crime," PSIRA CEO Manabela Sam Chauke said.

"We convey our profound condolences to the Sidambe family, friends and colleagues."

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 on Friday no arrests have yet been made.

"The investigation is continuing and police are still searching for the suspects."

Sidambe was killed in a suspected hit on Monday afternoon while jogging outside his house in Buccleuch, south of Johannesburg.

His company, Sidas Security, rendered services at the funeral of former president Nelson Mandela and at the U2 concert in South Africa.

Relative Leeroy Sidambe told EWN Victor's death was painful and that the family was not even able to be together owing to Covid-19 regulations.

Leeroy said Victor was the family's breadwinner and was loved by all.