19m ago

add bookmark

Murder of WC farmer highlights rural safety issues, agriculture authorities say

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hendrik Pistorius Photo: Facebook
Hendrik Pistorius Photo: Facebook
  • A Piketberg farmer, found murdered on his farm, has been described as soft and caring.
  • Hendrik Pistorius, 53, was well known for growing protea flowers.
  • The attack highlights the safety challenges faced by rural communities.

“He was known all over the world for his flowers. Everyone asked for Hendrik’s blushing bride proteas.”

This is just part of the legacy left behind by murdered Piketberg flower farmer Hendrik Pistorius, 53, said his brother, Louis Pistorius.

Hendrik’s body was found at his Piket Bo-Berg farm on Wednesday morning. According to the family, he had been hit on the head and his body was found partially covered by a crate.

READ | Farmer murdered on Western Cape farm, cash stolen from his desk

Police believe the murder occurred during a robbery at the farm, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from his desk, News24 previously reported.

It’s been a devastating loss for his family, who described the farmer as soft and caring.

Louis said: 

He would have helped anyone who asked him. He was very hard working and successful; a one-man show. I can’t believe all the things he managed to do on his own.

"Our father bought a farm years ago and had a manager running it. It didn’t go well and when my brother finished his army service, he decided to farm. He started from scratch. He knew nothing about farming, but he taught himself and eventually bought the farm. Hendrik started with just fruit trees – apples, pears and peaches – and then started growing Buchu, before moving on to flowers."

"He grew proteas and was known all over the world for his flowers," said Louis.

Hendrik specialised in blushing bride proteas (Serruria florida), a species endemic to South Africa, and had build up an international name for himself as a supplier.

Louis described Hendrik as adventurous, saying he had a passion for flying his helicopter and microlights.

He said: 

Hendrik loved flying. He was living life as best as he could.

The family has been grappling to understand what led to the murder. 

"You don’t know why something like this would happen. You hear so much about farm murders and crime in general. It’s frustrating. What can you do? We just hope the police can catch the guilty guy," said Louis, who seen the blood stains where his brother had been hit on the head when he arrived on the farm.

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said that the agriculture sector remained vulnerable to crime, especially in rural communities.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"The important thing is not the number of farm attacks or the frequency of them. One is too many. It’s totally unacceptable that an industry that ensures food security for our country must operate under these circumstances," he said.

Strydom said that a commercial farming venture required significant amounts of capital, experience and knowledge to successfully operate. Targeting individuals with the experience to run these ventures could have far-reaching consequences, he warned.

"Once there is a murder and that person is removed, with no immediate replacement, the business is likely to stop functioning, and it’s not easily restarted. This creates uncertainty for farm workers in terms of job security and can impact production, creating a food security risk for the province and the rest of the country," Strydom said.

He said farmers in the province are more likely to feel concerned about their safety after the murder, especially because they are working outdoors in “exposed, rural areas”.

“Farmers are concerned about their safety and are forced to spend thousands of rands on security, which comes out of their bottom line,” said Strydom.

Strydom called on the government to fast track the national rural safety strategy to help prevent future farm attacks.

READ | 'We're not talking about a petty thief, but a mass murderer’ - Sizzlers victims' families on killer's possible parole

“It’s a good strategy but the implementation is just not taking place. We would like to see that happening on ground level. We need more police in rural areas as well as reservists that will assist exposed rural communities,” he added.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture Ivan Meyer called the murder a “tragic incident” and said he was concerned about crime in rural communities.

He said the provincial government would “do everything possible to see justice in this particular case”.

“An attack on a farmer or an agri worker is an attack on the human dignity of the people living in rural communities and an attack on the economy of the Western Cape,” he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
agri western capewestern capepiketbergagriculturemurdercrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4062 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10822 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

4h ago

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,775.15
0.0%
Silver
19.89
0.0%
Palladium
2,130.50
0.0%
Platinum
937.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.92
+0.8%
Top 40
63,114
+1.3%
All Share
69,519
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,928
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,675
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

4h ago

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

6h ago

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo