Murdered Cape Town magistrate’s stolen car found

The vehicle stolen from murdered Magistrate Romay van Rooyen’s home on Saturday has been found.

However, no arrests have been made in connection with her killing.

The former prosecutor was found dead in her house in Red Roman Street, Marina da Gama, on Saturday afternoon.

Western Cape police have confirmed that the vehicle, stolen from her home on Saturday, was found on Sunday night in Mitchells Plain.

"The investigation is still underway and arrests are yet to be made," spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said.

A relative had discovered her lifeless in her bedroom when she came to check up on her at about 16:15.

It is understood that robbery is thought to be the motive behind the murder.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola urged members of the criminal justice system to "bring the perpetrators swiftly to book".

"The safety of our judicial officers remains an utmost priority. Magistrate Van Rooyen's untimely passing is a devastating loss to our judiciary and our courts," he said.

Van Rooyen had been a magistrate in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court since October last year.

She started her career at the National Prosecuting Authority in 1997 and worked at district and regional courts, and later the Western Cape High Court as a State advocate.

She was appointed as an acting magistrate in 2016 and presided over matters across the province.

A former colleague described Van Rooyen as "vibrant", with a personality that made her easy to get along with.

Another remembered her friendliness, humour and permanent good mood.

"She was a dear person. No one deserves to have their life ended in this manner."



