Murdered Durban businessman: 3 suspects arrested, money recovered

Three men have been arrested and a large sum of money believed to have been stolen during the murder of Durban businessman Ash Sukwa has been recovered, KwaZulu-Natal police have said.

On Saturday at 05:45, a group of unknown men attacked a family at their home in Saib Place in Greylands.

Sukwa, 35, was stabbed more than 30 times at his home and his house was ransacked, while his father, 65, was rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

According to police, on Sunday at 22:00, police officers followed up information which led them to Ndwedwe, where two people aged 20 and 22 were arrested. An amount of R85 405 was recovered from one of the suspects.

"An okapi knife with blood stains was also recovered from the suspects," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Mbele said in the early hours of Monday morning, the Tongaat Task Team proceeded to Upper Tongaat, where a third person, 32, was arrested.

The three suspects were taken to the Tongaat police station for processing and will appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court soon.

Mbele said they were facing charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

