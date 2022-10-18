2h ago

Murdered Elim woman 'was hung up like an animal' by ex-husband and accomplice, court hears

accreditation
Jenni Evans
A photograph of Charlene October seen during her memorial service.
PHOTO: Facebook via Netwerk24
  • A man who killed his ex-wife and made it look like suicide might hear his sentence as soon as Friday. 
  • Ashley October and accomplice Tashwell van der Rheede were found guilty of the murder of October's former wife. 
  • They staged a shop robbery and a suicide. 

The families of the woman murdered in Elim by her ex-husband and accomplice are getting closer to closure, with sentencing proceedings set down for Friday in the Western Cape High Court. 

Last Monday, Ashley October and Tashwell van der Rheede were found guilty of murdering October's former wife, Charlene, who was found dead in her home in Elim on 12 July 2021.

October strangled her and staged a suicide by putting a rope around her neck. They had also staged a robbery, with Van der Rheede carrying off shop items as part payment. 

October rented shop space from his ex-wife on her property and on the night she was murdered, she was babysitting her grandchild.

On Monday, Charlene's sister, Alexa Jooste, told Judge Roshnee Allie of their terrible time since Charlene was killed. 

"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy... ever," she said. 

Jooste added that the only glimmer of hope they had was when Van der Rheede sent them a handwritten note via his lawyer to say he was sorry, albeit late in the case. 

Prosecutor Leon Snyman said Charlene was severely assaulted, and strangled.

He told the court:

And then her body was moved around, and she was hung up like an animal.

Snyman said that October's lawyer said the murderer was "heartsore" over his former wife's death.

"I don't even know what that means," he said, noting that October had been planning to have her killed since 2011. 

Snyman asked the court to send a strong message that gender-based violence would not be tolerated. 

He said so many cases of women being murdered had occurred in the region where Charlene was murdered, including Anene Booysen, who was raped and disembowelled in a horrific attack in Bredasdorp in 2013. 

"It's a hotspot, My Lady. It seems a message needs to be sent."

Allie postponed the matter until Friday.

