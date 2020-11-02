1h ago

add bookmark

Murdered Groblersdal farmer's wife, suspect are lovers - report

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patricia Ray-Lee Smith in court on Friday.
Patricia Ray-Lee Smith in court on Friday.
Deon Raath
  • The woman accused of murdering a Groblersdal farm manager reportedly had a romantic relationship with his wife, Simone. 
  • According to her charge sheet, Patricia Ray-Lee Smith conspired with Simone to murder Raymond Papapavlou. 
  • Neither the police nor the NPA would confirm or deny that Simone was a suspect in the case.

The woman arrested for the murder of Groblersdal game farm manager Raymond Papapavlou, was reportedly involved in a romantic relationship with his wife, Simone

Patricia Ray-Lee Smith, 23, appeared in court on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder on Thursday in connection with the murder of Papapavlou.

Last week, Netwerk24 reported that Simone allegedly conspired with Smith to kill Papapavlou. This information was contained in the charge sheet obtained by Netwerk24.

The charge sheet stated that Smith "unlawfully and intentionally conspired with Simone Papapavlou to aid or procure the commission of or to commit an offence, to wit to unlawfully and intentionally kill Raymond Papapavlou..."

On Sunday, Rapport reported that Ocker Botha, Smith's attorney of record, confirmed the relationship between his client and Simone, but strongly denied Smith's involvement in the murder.

Smith with Simone Papapavlou in this 2015 picture.
patricia ray lee smith
Part of the charge sheet implicating Simone Papapavlou.

Being framed

"If I'm involved in a lesbian relationship, it does not mean I'm a killer. It is a common fact that my client was 300km away [from the murder scene], at her home in Johannesburg that night and the police know this," Botha told Rapport on Saturday.

"They are trying to intimidate and use my client to flush out the real killer," he reportedly said.

Earlier, it was reported Smith was a close friend of Papapavlou's wife, Simone. She was reportedly arrested in Kempton Park, Gauteng, on Tuesday. According to Netwerk24, she used to work with the Papapavlou couple before moving to Gauteng.

Papapavlou's body was found with several gunshot wounds in his house on a farm between Stoffberg and Groblersdal on 5 October at about 00:30. He was 28.

papapavlou
Raymond Papapavlou with his wife, Simone.

Groblersdal police spokesperson Warrant Officer Stanley Magaela earlier told the Bosveld Weekend Review that Papapavlou had been shot five times. There were no signs of a struggle. Magaela reportedly said Papapavlou's wife "fired several warning shots" during the incident.

While police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo earlier said more arrests were expected, Simone Papapavlou had not yet been arrested. She was also not in court on Thursday, Netwerk24 reported.

On Friday, Mojapelo would not be drawn into confirming or denying that Simone was a suspect in the case. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi would also not comment to News24 on any details about the investigation.

Simone Papapavlou told Netwerk24 her attorney had instructed her not to comment on the matter. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
UPDATE | Groblersdal farmer's wife allegedly conspired to have him killed - report
Friend of murdered Groblersdal game farmer's wife arrested in connection with shooting
Groblersdal game farmer's body found with multiple gunshot wounds
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
14% - 355 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 1396 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.25
(+0.11)
ZAR/GBP
20.99
(+0.18)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.43
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.27)
Gold
1886.50
(+0.55)
Silver
23.94
(+2.32)
Platinum
852.99
(+2.06)
Brent Crude
37.05
(0.00)
Palladium
2214.00
(0.00)
All Share
52240.20
(+1.07)
Top 40
48039.71
(+1.19)
Financial 15
9532.64
(+0.77)
Industrial 25
73879.95
(+0.60)
Resource 10
48335.99
(+2.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo