Murdered lecturer dedicated his life to the historically disadvantaged, says MUT

Mangosuthu University of Technology had made efforts to bring awareness to Dwarika's kidnapping.

Kidnapped Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) electrical engineering lecturer, Shan Dwarika who was later found dead, has been described as someone who dedicated his life to making an impact on the lives of historically disadvantaged communities.

Dwarika's body was found dead among bushes near Mafuya Road in Inanda, Durban, on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen on 28 May, and reported missing.

Police said two men who were arrested in connection with Dwarika's kidnapping have now been charged with murder following the recovery of his body.

He had been busy with maintenance repairs at a property he rented out in Sea Cow Lake when he was kidnapped.

His daughter confirmed his death to MUT on Saturday. The university had been making efforts to try to bring Dwarika back alive.

In the past week MUT Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Marcus Ramogale, held a media briefing during which, colleagues and students pleaded with the criminals to return Dwarika alive.

"During those briefings we got to know more about Mr Dwarika's kindness, hard work, compassion, and respect for humanity. He was truly a good man. I wish to reiterate that Mr Dwarika has dedicated his whole life with the intention of making an impact in the lives of the historically disadvantaged communities in many ways," Ramogale said.

He said Dwarika often stayed on after lectures for consultations with his students. Ramogale said at least one of the arrested suspects was the same age as Dwarika's kidnappers.

"Many of the colleagues have attested to Mr Dwarika being someone who loved his family and was filled with a positive outlook. He loved his family and grandchildren just as he loved the students with all his heart."

The university's counseling department has since volunteered to offer psychological counseling to everyone wishing to be assisted.

"The university will be visiting the family as soon as possible," added Ramogale.