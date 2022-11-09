Murdered Meghan Cremer had so much cash, friend thought she was selling drugs, court hears

Meghan Cremer ' s friend, James Mohr, said she had told him about her drug use.

He also suspected she may be selling drugs after he saw her carrying more than R10 000 in cash in a handbag.

The day before Cremer went missing, he remembers she appeared distracted and stressed.

The youngest son of Vaderlandsche Rietvlai Farm owners Geoffrey and Linda, James Mohr, testified he had once taken her to purchase a new laptop, during which she pulled out between R10 000 and R12 000 to pay for the device.

Mohr said they had a friendly relationship since she moved into the cottage on his parents' farm about five years before her murder.

He was aware of her drug use as she had told him about it, he testified.

Meghan Cremer: Drug hangovers are the worst. James Mohr: Was it worth it? MC: Was bloody amazing until I had to get up and adult at 07:30 this morning. JM: Do tell? MC: [Laughing faces] Don’t do drugs is my wise advice. JM: Was it expensive? MC: Yes James, coke is not cheap. Just our drinks bill was over R3k. JM: Never felt R3k before…I usually take R100. MC: You are generally pretty sober too. I was so far from sober, I am pretty sure I was borderline illegal. Don’t tell anyone about the drugs, especially not Nikki [Mohr’s sister]. I’ve grown really fond of our friendship, James. I like that there is no potential awkwardness, we might like each other stuff, that might get in the way (sic). I enjoy our meme conversations where we don’t really talk.

Mohr referred to one of their WhatsApp conversations, which he read to Judge Elizabeth Baartman.

Mohr said she later messaged him that she had a "strict no weed or injectables rule on drugs".

The 24-year-old analyst developer added the following day they had been discussing his moving out of the family house once he completed his studies.

She messaged him: "I have some advice for you, since I am older, and I feel I need to pass on my life lessons. Do not take large amounts of cocaine. The sweats that come afterward are not worth it."

Mohr said in January 2019, Cremer had been looking to purchase a new laptop.

She did not want to buy it online, but wanted to go to a store, he testified.

"She paid out in cash. She had a lot of cash in her purse," Mohr said, recalling the device she had chosen was priced between R10 000 and R12 000.

"Security had to come because it was a big amount of cash that they had to supervise."

He described the purse being the size of a handbag. After she paid for the laptop, there was "quite a lot of cash still left".

Cremer had also lost a lot of weight, Mohr said, so much so she had told him she needed to buy a smaller jacket as she had lost 10kg.

He told her to stop losing weight, and she responded: "Dude, I am like 10kg lighter and still fat."

Later that month, he said he had sent her a message reading: "You got the goods? I am running low on drugs."

She responded: "Huh?"

When he said he was joking, she replied she was confused with a facepalm emoticon.

"I got suspicious, and I was testing the waters," Mohr testified.

"[I was suspicious] she might be potentially dealing [in drugs] because of the amount of cash she had."

He recalled he had created an app that allowed the user to activate their farming irrigation system which he had finished after developing it for a year.

Cremer had also been involved in his initiative but did not appear excited when he told her about it.

"She looked like she wasn't as engaging as she was before."

During cross-examination, he conceded he had never seen Cremer using illegal substances.

"I assumed she was taking drugs… I thought [she] was just experimenting," Mohr said, adding Cremer had told him "a few times" not to use it.

Prosecutor Emily van Wyk asked him about Cremer's weight loss, pointing out she had been petite and was an active showjumper.

"She was already thin, then she lost another 10kg," Mohr said.

When asked if he had told anyone she carried large amounts of cash around, he said he had not.

"She told me she got paid in cash, so I just thought [it was her salary]," Mohr said.

Jeremy Sias, who worked at Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Farm, has pleaded not guilty to Cremer's murder.

He claims to have found her Toyota Auris outside the smallholding's back gate on 3 August 2019 with the key in the ignition and took it for a joyride.

According to him, he later found her body in the boot.

The case was postponed to 30 November for closing arguments.