Murdered Meghan Cremer strangled with blue ribbon, State charges as trial heads to High Court

Tammy Petersen
Meghan Cremer. (Supplied)
  • A post-mortem found that ligature strangulation was the cause of Meghan Cremer's death.
  • Her alleged killer is expected to go on trial in the Western Cape High Court.
  • Jeremy Sias was a general worker at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei farm, where Cremer lived.

Murdered Meghan Cremer was accosted in her cottage, assaulted and strangled days before her dead body was found with a blue ribbon tightly wound around her neck.

This is according to the State's summary of substantial facts in its case against Jeremy Sias, 27, whose trial has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court. He faces charges of murder, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The accused was a general worker at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei farm, in Philippi, where Cremer, 29, lived, the prosecution's papers read.

He allegedly entered her home at about 17:00 on 3 August, 2019 before assaulting and strangling her.

Cremer's body was put in the boot of her car, a Toyota Auris.

Sias is accused of stealing a number of Cremer's possessions, including her bank cards, cellphones, an iPad and her handbag.

"The accused left the premises and drove around looking for a place to dispose of the body," the papers read.

She was eventually found dumped on a sand mine in Olieboom Road. According to an affidavit by investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Gavin Sias, read into the record during their bail application, the police were led to her body by the accused, who is nicknamed "Bompie".

Her bank card was used to make several ATM withdrawals and was used at various points of sale from 3 to 5 August.

Sias allegedly enlisted the help of Charles Daniels to help him sell the car. Daniels then parked the car somewhere where it could not be easily found, and got Shiraaj Jaftha to look for a potential buyer, the State charges.

"The vehicle was presented to a potential buyer but they could not produce the registration documents."

READ | Meghan Cremer murder accused claims he confessed after he 'could no longer handle' cop assault

Daniels and Jaftha were arrested on 5 August in possession of the car.

Cremer's body was found three days later, a blue ribbon wound around her neck, hands and feet.

A post-mortem found that ligature strangulation was the cause of her death.

Sias' trial was transferred to the Western Cape High Court as he is the only one facing a murder charge.

He previously pleaded guilty and paid a fine on a charge of assault. He kicked and slapped a woman he was romantically involved with.

He on Friday appeared in the High Court for a pre-trial conference, where he requested a legal aid lawyer to represent him.

The matter was postponed to 23 October.

The case against Daniels and Jaftha has been transferred to the Athlone Regional Court, where they are expected to appear in the dock on 29 June.

Jaftha, who the State said is a self-proclaimed member of the Six Bobs gang, has a previous assault conviction for which he had pleaded guilty and paid a fine of R100.

All three accused also have several withdrawn cases, mostly because witnesses failed to appear in court, News24 previously reported.

