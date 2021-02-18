47m ago

add bookmark

Murdered Orderick Lucas's mom would never do anything to hurt him, neighbour tells court

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cornelia Scheepers with the new takkies she bought grandson that he will never get to wear. With her is Orderick’s mother Davedine Lucas. (Tammy Petersen, News24)
Cornelia Scheepers with the new takkies she bought grandson that he will never get to wear. With her is Orderick’s mother Davedine Lucas. (Tammy Petersen, News24)
  • Anthea Swartland testified that despite her drug use, Davedine Lucas would not do anything to hurt her children.
  • She and her family live on the same property as Lucas and her partner.
  • She told the court Davedine took Orderick with her wherever she went.

A neighbour of Davedine Lucas, the mother of murdered Orderick Lucas, does not believe she would do anything to hurt any of her children, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday.

Anthea Swartland, who lived in the main house in Tecoma Street in Melton Rose, where Lucas stayed with her partner in a wendy house, said despite her drug use, Davedine loved her brood and would always ensure they had eaten and were always with her.

"I don't think she would do any thing to her children. She especially loved Orderick very much - everywhere she went, she took him," she testified.

She had known Davedine for about five years, since she came to live on the property.

Murder accused Melvin Volkwyn was Davedine's friend and would visit her at home, Swartland said.

When she looked at him in the dock, she started to cry.

She recalled seeing Orderick on the day he disappeared. Davedine and Volkwyn were at the house and Orderick had been lying on the couch that afternoon in March 2019.

"He was feverish and just lying. He didn't want to eat."

She had advised them to make him a bed in front of the door so that he could get some fresh air.

The day before, Davedine had taken Orderick to the clinic on Swartland's advice as he had had a fever and sores on his mouth.

The last time she saw the 22-month-old boy was when Volkwyn had left and Davedine said she was going to take the little one to her mom, Cornelia Scheepers.

Scheepers was Orderick's legal guardian, but the children had been with Davedine as her mother was celebrating her 50th birthday.

Davedine had been assaulted that night by people who accused her of stealing a cellphone.

READ HERE | The day Orderick Lucas reported missing, accused refused to go past drain where body was found - gran

She returned home the next day. According to her, she had left her son with a friend, Eon Adams, the night before.

Swartland said she saw Volkwyn the Monday morning sometime between 10:00 and 11:00, when he arrived at the house, asking her partner where Davedine was.

"He asked Mel if Orderick is at his house. He said 'yes, he is'."

She, too had asked if Orderick was at his home, and he had told her the same.

But according to Volkwyn's plea explanation, he had given the child to Davedine early the Monday morning.

Swartland said she had seen Davedine the Tuesday.

"I asked if she went to her mother to check on the children. She said 'no', she had just gotten home from work and that Melvin told her he took the child to her mother."

That Thursday, she had told her that she wanted to go see Orderick as she missed him very much.

"In 30 minutes, she came back... but I saw she had tears in her eyes. She said she was coming back now, she wants to see where Mel is before she told us what had happened at her mother's house."

Davedine had arrived at Scheepers' home to find that her child wasn't there. Her mother said the child had not been returned to her.

Swartland said she accompanied Davedine and Volkwyn to the Kleinvlei police station.

"She was crying. She said Melvin said he gave her the child, but she knows he didn't give him to her.

"I asked how they could talk in such riddles, one saying he gave the child and the other saying he didn't.

"I asked him 'where is the child'? He said he gave the child to Davedine. I asked him how if she says she didn't get the child form him."

ALSO READ | 'Happy' Orderick Lucas watched cartoons hours before his disappearance, court hears

Orderick's body was found on 2 April 2019 when a group of children had tried to retrieve their ball from a stormwater drain in Wittebol Street, Melton Rose, near Scheepers' home.

His body was so badly decomposed that his cause of death could not be determined.

The trial continues.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
melvin volkwynorderick lucascrimecourt
Lottery
Lucky Wednesday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 983 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1201 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 6207 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+0.03)
ZAR/GBP
20.33
(-0.24)
ZAR/EUR
17.58
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.33)
Gold
1783.17
(+0.29)
Silver
27.23
(-0.53)
Platinum
1265.50
(0.00)
Brent Crude
63.97
(+1.34)
Palladium
2380.50
(+0.15)
All Share
66822.31
(-0.43)
Top 40
61456.14
(-0.46)
Financial 15
12426.11
(-0.18)
Industrial 25
89193.32
(-0.59)
Resource 10
65914.25
(-0.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo