Murders up, rapes down in first quarter of 2023 - Gauteng police boss

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela. Photo: GCIS
  • Gauteng has seen an increase in the number of murders in the first quarter of the year.
  • The provincial police commissioner revealed that 1 556 people were killed in the province between January and March.
  • Mob killings has been identified as one of the motives.

Gauteng's top cop has revealed that there were 1 556 murders in the province between January and March this year - 153 more than the number recorded during the same period last year - and 2 168 rapes.

The rape figure represents a reduction.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela told the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday police were pleased to see a reduction in some serious crimes.

Zooming in on the murder statistics, he said 189 of the murder victims were women and 61 were youths.

He also revealed that 36 people were killed during domestic violence incidents - 15 females and 21 males.

READ | Crime stats: More than 6 200 people murdered in just 90 days in SA

There were 582 cases in Johannesburg and 501 were reported in Ekurhuleni.

The use of guns, knives, sharp instruments, stones, rocks, bricks, and blunt instruments were dominant, the legislature heard.

Between January and March, the Orange Farm police station recorded 48 murder cases - the highest number of reported cases in the province, and Ennerdale police station recorded the least - 15.

The top motives for the murders were vigilantism (164 cases), followed by misunderstandings, road rage, arguments and provocations a combined 153 cases), Mawela said.

Rape

Rape decreased from 2 267 cases in the first quarter of last year to 2 168 cases which were reported in the first quarter of 2023.

Mawela said 1 894 of the victims were women and 767 were youths.

He said the figures indicated that police were slowly moving towards reducing overall crime in the province. 

"This is a welcomed solace, and most importantly, it indicates Gauteng's perseverance in combating crime.

The commissioner said:

We are taking the small gains presented by the statistics as recorded for the quarter under review. We will never be deterred by anything from fulfilling our constitutional mandate. We are forging ahead and striving to make this province safe and secure for all its inhabitants.

"We are walking the streets of Gauteng, from the most affluent suburbs to the narrow passages of our many mushrooming informal settlements. Our intensified police visibility, deployments [in] strategic areas and crime hotspots, have ensured that we limit the opportunity [for] crime to occur."

"Gauteng has contributed 27.2% to the nation's overall crime statistics for the fourth quarter of 2022/2023. Over the five years, we have observed that this contribution is slightly reducing. As of 2019, our contribution was 28.2%, reflecting a decrease of 1.0% or 10 750 counts over the past five years.

"Our contribution towards the national figure will always remain high. This takes into consideration the unique characteristics and profile of the province. Understandably, Gauteng continues to be the most populated province."

Mawela added that although the overall crime increased by 2 129 counts, translating to a 2.0% increase, compared to the same period in 2021/2022, they were encouraged by the reduction of eight of the 17 community-reported serious crimes.

Contact crimes remain a significant contributor to our crime statistics, he said.

"However, the category has reflected reduced sexual offences, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and robbery with aggravating circumstances. 

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"Although we have made a slight reduction [in] the category of robbery with aggravating circumstances, it is still concerning in that people are easily robbed through online shopping scams and e-hailing services."

"Vigilantism or mob justice, arguments, misunderstanding, road rage, provocation and robbery were the three top causative factors for murder in the province. It is worrying that some people have resorted to taking the law into their own hands.

The commissioner added:

We have six members that were killed during the quarter under review. Five were off duty, and one was on duty. This has a serious negative impact, considering the ratio of police versus the community they serve.

He said the police have vowed to deal decisively with illegal firearms.

"We have managed to seize 1 663 firearms and 44 142 rounds of ammunition as well as 1 124 dangerous weapons through our targeted and crime intelligence-led operations, vehicle checkpoints, stop and searches. We have arrested 862 people for possession of unlicensed firearms.

"We saw a reduction in rape, sexual assault and contact sexual offences with only the exception of attempted sexual offences. The reduction in sexual offences may be attributed to Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences and Social Crime Prevention conducting focused crime awareness campaigns at schools, tertiary institutions, churches and taxi ranks, among other places," Mawela added.

