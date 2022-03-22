1h ago

Muso Brickz only eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence - DCS

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
Brickz has not been released on parole, the DCS says. (PHOTO: Gallo images/ Getty images)
  • The correctional services department has rubbished social media reports claiming that Kwaito star Brickz was out on parole.
  • The musician, whose real name is Sipho Ndlovu, is currently serving a 15 year sentence for rape.
  • Ndlovu will only be eligible for parole after serving a minimum detention period of half of his sentence.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has rubbished social media claims that Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as "Brickz", has been released on parole.

"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) can confirm that offender Sipho Ndlovu has not been released on parole as per social media reports," DCS told News24 on Tuesday.

This comes after tweets were recently posted claiming Ndlovu had returned home only a few years after he was convicted and sentenced for rape.

Ndlovu was found guilty of rape in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court in July 2017. The musician was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in November 2013.

READ | Kwaito star Brickz found guilty of rape

News24 reported that he was later sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the same lower court. The publication further reported at the time that Ndlovu claimed that the rape charge was a "fake accusation" and that the victim and the witness were close family members.

"I am willing to serve my sentence and was not raised to run from any 'accusation'. I know the truth will come out. I'm innocent, and my conscience is clear," Ndlovu told the court.

DCS told News24 that Ndlovu remained incarcerated, serving his 15 year sentence.

"He will only be eligible for parole consideration after serving a minimum detention period of half of his sentence. It remains our priority as the department to rehabilitate and provide safe and secure custody for all offenders," DCS concluded.

