'Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?' Police launch investigation into video of man torturing woman

Free State police have launched an investigation into videos shared on social media of a woman being tortured by a man.

The provincial police commissioner said although no case had been reported, this serious matter could not be left unattended.

Police said they have started tracing the woman in the video.

Free State police have launched an investigation into videos widely shared on social media of a woman being tortured by a man.



In the first video, the knife-wielding man instructs the elderly woman to put her hands on the table.

He then holds the knife against her fingers and repeatedly asks: "Are you going to talk?

"Where were you Thursday night? Were you here or not?"

The woman, seemingly distressed and fearing for her life, tells the man she is at home.

"Who are the people that organised this thing? You are busy making me angry. Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?" he tells the woman.

The woman tells the man she does not know anything.

In a second video, the man puts a red towel over the woman's head and face as she screams hysterically.

He points at her and says: "Are you going to talk?" before asking more questions.

ALSO READ | Man who allegedly set alight ex-Banyana Banyana star's sister dies in police holding cells

The crying woman is heard saying: "I don't know, I don't know baas [boss]."

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane said he had instructed detectives to trace the victim and investigate the incident.

"Even though we don't have any case reported by the victim with regard to this video on our records, abuse and torture of women in this manner is deemed as being very serious and can't be left unattended.

"I instructed the investigators to move with speed and make sure they leave no stone unturned," Motswenyane added.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earl said they have taken note of the video.

"The police in the Free State took note of the video, which is making rounds on social media, of a woman who appears to be tortured by a perpetrator.

"The provincial commissioner already instructed detectives to trace the victim and investigate the matter further," said Earl.



