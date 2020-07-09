1h ago

MUST WATCH: Driver in shock after strong Cape winds cause truck to overturn

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • A truck overturned on Thursday following strong Cape winds in the Western Cape.
  • The driver was not inside the truck when it overturned.
  • The truck has since been moved off the road to avoid causing traffic.

A Simba truck driver was on Thursday left in complete shock after the truck he was driving overturned due to the strong winds in the Western Cape. 

According to the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works, the truck was blown over on the R43, close to Villiersdorp, by excessive winds.

"The driver had exited the vehicle before it was blown over," the department's spokesperson Jandre Bakker said.

Bakker said that the driver of the truck is in shock.

The truck was moved to the side of the carriage way, to avoid obstruction to traffic.

"We urge motorists and road users to be extra vigilant during these adverse weather conditions," he added.

