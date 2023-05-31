MUT calls on public to help find lecturer allegedly kidnapped in Durban

Top brass at the Mangosuthu University of Technology has called for the safe return of a lecturer who was allegedly kidnapped at the weekend.

Footage of Shan Dwarika, a lecturer in electrical engineering, allegedly being kidnapped went viral this week.

MUT described Dwarika as someone who had no known enemies or underlying issues at work.

Top brass at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has pleaded for the safe return of one of their lecturers who was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday.



Shan Dwarika, 61, an electrical engineering lecturer, was allegedly snatched outside the home he rents in Sea Cow Lake, Durban.

During a press briefing on Wednesday to galvanise the public to keep an eye out for Dwarika, MUT's vice-chancellor, Professor Marcus Ramogale, said the lecturer had no enemies or issues at work that could have warranted his alleged abduction.

It is alleged he went to a local Makro and purchased items to do maintenance work at the property where he stays.

Dwarika was confronted by three men on his return.

Footage of his alleged kidnapping has gone viral.

It depicted Dwarika in a heated discussion with the men before they dragged him into his own Honda SUV.

He has not been seen since, and there have been no ransom demands.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they were investigating a case of kidnapping.

"The search is still continuing," he added.

"He is an ordinary staff member, dedicated lecturer, father and grandfather. All he did was teach his students and was not involved in anything else. That is why we are so shocked someone could kidnap a harmless person like Mr Dwarika," Ramogale said.



He added Dwarika had been lecturing at MUT for 26 years.

"He has been with us for 26 years, so his kidnapping has come as a complete shock to all of us. We do not know what is behind this, we are told nobody has come forward asking for a ransom."

Ramogale called on the public to assist the police with information.

"We are convinced someone has seen what happened, and if you are quiet and don't say anything, you are as guilty as the people who committed this crime. This is not good for our country."

The acting dean in the faculty of natural sciences at MUT and close friend of Dwarika, Professor Roger Coopoosamy, said he was in good spirits when they last spoke on Friday.

"He was his usual friendly self and in a good mood," he added.



