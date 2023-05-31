30m ago

Share

MUT calls on public to help find lecturer allegedly kidnapped in Durban

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MUT Electrical Engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika.
MUT Electrical Engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika.
Prof Roger Coopoosamy
  • Top brass at the Mangosuthu University of Technology has called for the safe return of a lecturer who was allegedly kidnapped at the weekend.
  • Footage of Shan Dwarika, a lecturer in electrical engineering, allegedly being kidnapped went viral this week.
  • MUT described Dwarika as someone who had no known enemies or underlying issues at work. 

Top brass at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has pleaded for the safe return of one of their lecturers who was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday.

Shan Dwarika, 61, an electrical engineering lecturer, was allegedly snatched outside the home he rents in Sea Cow Lake, Durban.

During a press briefing on Wednesday to galvanise the public to keep an eye out for Dwarika, MUT's vice-chancellor, Professor Marcus Ramogale, said the lecturer had no enemies or issues at work that could have warranted his alleged abduction.

It is alleged he went to a local Makro and purchased items to do maintenance work at the property where he stays.

READ | Mangosuthu University of Technology tightens security after former student leader shot dead

Dwarika was confronted by three men on his return.

Footage of his alleged kidnapping has gone viral.

It depicted Dwarika in a heated discussion with the men before they dragged him into his own Honda SUV.

He has not been seen since, and there have been no ransom demands.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they were investigating a case of kidnapping.

"The search is still continuing," he added.

"He is an ordinary staff member, dedicated lecturer, father and grandfather. All he did was teach his students and was not involved in anything else. That is why we are so shocked someone could kidnap a harmless person like Mr Dwarika," Ramogale said.

He added Dwarika had been lecturing at MUT for 26 years.

"He has been with us for 26 years, so his kidnapping has come as a complete shock to all of us. We do not know what is behind this, we are told nobody has come forward asking for a ransom."

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Ramogale called on the public to assist the police with information.

"We are convinced someone has seen what happened, and if you are quiet and don't say anything, you are as guilty as the people who committed this crime. This is not good for our country."

The acting dean in the faculty of natural sciences at MUT and close friend of Dwarika, Professor Roger Coopoosamy, said he was in good spirits when they last spoke on Friday.

"He was his usual friendly self and in a good mood," he added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mangosuthu university of technologykwazulu-nataldurbancrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
79% - 3368 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
21% - 879 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.76
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.50
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
21.06
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.79
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
998.51
-1.5%
Palladium
1,370.60
-2.5%
Gold
1,972.30
+0.7%
Silver
23.59
+1.7%
Brent Crude
73.54
-4.8%
Top 40
69,998
-1.3%
All Share
75,068
-1.2%
Resource 10
67,512
+0.7%
Industrial 25
102,774
-2.8%
Financial 15
14,415
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo