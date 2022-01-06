Mutilated body found dumped in Pretoria dam identified

The mutilated body of a man, found in the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria more than a week ago, has been identified as Zeyn Khan.

Khan was reported missing at Florida police station on 29 November 2021, police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said on Thursday.

Khan's body was found last Monday after the Kameeldrift police received information that a member of the public had seen someone dumping something into the dam from a bridge.

"She [the eyewitness] notified the police, who immediately responded. Upon arrival at the said place, the police discovered a frozen body wrapped in a plastic bag. The body was mutilated, with the head, arms, legs and private parts missing," Sello said at the time.



Police are investigating a case of murder.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation was asked to contact Captain Cloete of Kameeldrift Detectives on 082 822 6962 or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111; alternatively, tip-offs can be left anonymously on MySaps App, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the man's name that was provided by police.