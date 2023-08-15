10m ago

'My abusive late husband made me do it': Hildegard Steenkamp claims she was forced to steal R537m

Belinda Pheto
The Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court heard on Monday that Hildegard Steenkamp spent most of the R537 million she embezzled from her employer on gambling and a lavish lifestyle.
  • Hildegard Steenkamp, who has been convicted of stealing R537 million from her employer, has blamed her late husband for her crimes.
  • She told the court that her late husband forced her to steal and would physically assault her when she said she wanted to stop.
  • Steenkamp said her late husband would only give her between R50 000 and R100 000 from the millions she stole.

Hildegard Steenkamp, the accountant who stole over half a billion rands from medical equipment supply company Medtronic, has told the court that her late husband, Mathys, was abusive and forced her to steal from her employer.

Steenkamp was testifying in mitigation of her sentence at the Johannesburg Specialised Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday.

In April this year, Steenkamp pleaded guilty to 336 charges related to the theft of R537 million from Medtronic (Pty) Ltd, where she was employed as a junior accountant.

Her lawyer, Advocate Francois Roets, had already told the court that Steenkamp would take the stand to testify and that they would not be bringing any expert reports or witnesses to testify.

Steenkamp reluctantly walked to the witness stand and told the court that she was not feeling well and didn't think she would cope with testifying.

She told the court:

I'm on antibiotics and in real pain. I don't think I can do this.

Magistrate Phillip Venter, however, asked her to try to give her testimony. 

Asked by Roets why she stole from her employer, Steenkamp said her late husband made her do it.

"He needed about R100 000 cash to pay certain vendors and he had just lost a contract with the state. He asked me to try and see if we could successfully take the money, and I did it," she said.

Steenkamp, who painted her late husband as an abusive man, told the court that when she wanted to stop stealing from her company, Mathys forced her to continue.

"Just after I had decided to stop, after the fourth time, my late husband ... didn't want to listen or hear that. That evening when I told him I wanted to stop, he assaulted me. I took an overdose of pills that evening and ended up in [the intensive care unit].

"When I left the hospital, it continued and he threatened to harm my children in February 2005," an emotional Steenkamp told the court.

"I was afraid of him. He wanted more. He would assault me whenever I did not want to do it," she said.

Hildegard Steenkamp
Hildegard Steenkamp at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court

Asked by Roets why she never sought help from the authorities, Steenkamp said her late husband had connections because he was also a police officer, therefore seeking help would have been a fruitless exercise.

However, in the same breath, she admitted having loved the man as he was the father of her children.

She also told the court that most of the money she stole went into her husband's account, and he would only give her small amounts to spend on their household.

She said: 

He would give between R50 000 and R100 000, but it would also depend on what I would need for the household.

Steenkamp also admitted to being an avid gambler during her marriage with Mathys. She said she visited gambling houses in the East Rand at least three times a week to escape Mathys.

Earlier, the court heard from state witness Graham Dawes that a forensic investigation found that Steenkamp once blew R5 million in one night on gambling.

"I gambled a lot because I didn't want to be home. I usually went to Carnival City and Emperors Palace. I was very happy with gambling and kept the money I won on casino cards," she said.

Roets asked Steenkamp why she chose to gamble rather than go out with friends, perhaps drink wine. She said she didn't have any friends then and didn't drink alcohol, so gambling was the only thing she could do.

Steenkamp also said she had no money to pay back to her former employer. She said she used all the money that she stole.

"I paid up my house, bought properties and paid off my debts with it," she told the court.

Her family was in court to support her, including her new husband, Deon Pieterse.

Sentencing proceedings will continue on Wednesday. 


