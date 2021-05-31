'My brothers would still be alive' - Coka family member after 3 accused charged with 2 other murders

Three of the five men accused of killing Zenzele and Mgcini Coka appeared in court for two other murders.

The Coka family says it is not surprising.

The three men are due back in court on Thursday and Friday for a bail application.

Zakhele Coka believes his brothers - Zenzele and Mgcini - would still be alive, had three of the men charged with their murder been arrested sooner.

On Monday, the three men appeared in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court for the murders of two other people last year.

Zenzele Yende, Werner Potgieter and Cornelius Greyling appeared in court, where they - along with Eliot Dlamini, Moses Dlamini, Mzwakhe Dlamini and Sikhumbuzo Zikalala - have been charged with the murders of Musa Nene and Sfiso Thwala.

Nene and Thwala were killed in August 2020.

Yende, Potgieter and Greyling are out on R10 000 bail each for the murders of Zenzele and Mgcini Coka, who were killed on a farm in April.

"Their arrest doesn't surprise us because they should have been arrested ages ago," said Zakhele Coka.

He says his brothers would not have died if the accused been arrested and convicted sooner.

READ | 3 men held for allegedly killing the Coka brothers busted for another farm murder

According to the police, Nene, Thwala and Christopher Thwala were allegedly kidnapped and beaten after they were accused of stealing sheep when their car broke down between Dirkiesdorp and Driefontein on 9 August.

"The victims were then allegedly tied up before being assaulted to a point where two died. The third one sustained serious injuries, but survived the ordeal.

"The matter was then reported to the police, and an investigation ensued. A breakthrough was made when the seven men were arrested on Friday, 28 May 2021," said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

The seven face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Meanwhile, Coka said not much had changed regarding the racial tension in the rural Mpumalanga community since the death of his brothers.

WATCH | Coka brothers' killing: Mpumalanga safety MEC concerned about reaction if accused get bail

"The living situation has not changed because, for now, we haven't seen a change with the ongoing cases. Maybe it would be better if the case had concluded and a verdict was out, but, for now, things are the same," he said.

He added:

The police did a good job. Now it's up to the court and the magistrate to take a decision that keeps the community in mind. But the arm of the law seems to be working, and we can see the difference.

The matter, involving Yende, Potgieter and Greyling, will be back in court for a formal bail application on Thursday and Friday.



The Coka brothers' case will resume on 10 June.

