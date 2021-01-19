48m ago

My child would not 'lie about this' - mother testifies in Bryanston High School sexual assault case

Sesona Ngqakamba
PHOTO: Sesona Ngqakamba/News24
  • The complainant's mother believes her child is not lying and wouldn't do so in such a serious case.
  • The defence charges the woman may have given the child an idea that she was assaulted by the accused.
  • The court also heard that the complainant had previously lied to the school.

The trial against former Bryanston High School sports coach, Aleshan Moodley, continued on Tuesday with the defence charging the complainant's mother may have given her the idea to claim that he sexually assaulted her.

The defence concluded cross-examining the complainant's mother before magistrate Gideon Schneitler in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

The trial started on Monday, after almost two years of postponements.

The State started by leading the evidence of the 19-year-old complainant who claims Moodley sexually assaulted, assaulted and raped her on multiple occasions from 2013 to 2018.

The complainant, among other charges, claims Moodley kissed her, inappropriately touched her legs and beat her up.

Moodley faces 12 counts of sexual assault, assault, and rape. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The charge sheet, which News24 has seen, also stipulates that in 2017 the accused beat and inappropriately touched the complainant's behind.

Wrapping up her cross-examination, Moodley's lawyer, Sita Kolbe, SC, questioned the complainant's mother about why she delayed reporting the matter to the police.

Kolbe also quizzed the mother on whether she knew that her daughter reported that her stepfather abused her in 2018. She replied that she was unaware of this.

"Unfortunately I didn't know about these events, and they only came out recently.

"I got married in 2016 for the first time, and in that relationship, I did hear now, only recently, that he had touched her inappropriately," the mother said.

Kolbe also quizzed the mother on whether she did not think her daughter was lying, but she replied that she would never make up a story on such a serious issue.

The lawyer also reminded the mother about an incident when the complainant had lied at the school she attended, questioning whether she did not think it was the same in Moodley's case.

The court heard that in 2012, the complainant told the school they were not being fed at home, but following an investigation, it was found she had lied about this.

'She has nothing to gain'

"So we have a person who knows she can lie and achieve something from it," Kolbe said.

The mother responded that her daughter was a "child" at that time, and the lawyer's suggestion was not true.

"She has nothing to gain from accusing somebody with something like this. I don't believe my child would lie about this," the mother said.

News24 previously reported that in 2019, three pupils at the school accused the coach of sexual assault and one 17-year-old victim and her mother opened a criminal case against him.

The coach was dismissed from the school after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement, News24 reported at the time.

The trial continues.

