'My family will have good lives after I've left': March Lotto players celebrate big winnings

The lives of three Lotto players were forever changed after scoring millions in winnings this month.

A Johannesburg player won R75 million in the PowerBall Guaranteed Jackpot draw. A Gqeberha player won R23 million while a Cape Town player won R11 million.

A player from Bloemfontein in the Free State won R524,000 in the Daily Lotto Jackpot, making them the biggest daily winner.

Investing in education, travelling, buying cars and houses - these are among the ways Lotto winners plan to change their lives after winning big this month.

A Johannesburg player became an instant millionaire after winning R75 million in the PowerBall Guaranteed Jackpot draw.

According to IThuba, the player, who bought the ticket in Fourways, was the biggest winner of the PowerBall Jackpot prize this year.

A Gqeberha pensioner in his seventies was second-time lucky. Having won R7 000 last week, he emerged as an R23 million winner in the PowerBall Plus Jackpot.

He said he found out about his winnings while watching TV at home and immediately thought about what he would spend his money on. He claimed his winnings the next day.

"I am very excited and blessed that I can now leave something behind for my children and grandchildren. My family would not struggle. They will have good lives long after I've gone, with now this being their legacy."





The man said he predicted the winning numbers using birthdays or selected them via quick-pick.

A retired surveyor from Cape Town, who won R11 million, added he would spend his money travelling the world and flying first class while at it. The player bought the ticket from OK Mini Mark Saldanha.

IThuba said a player from Bloemfontein in the Free State became the highest daily winner of 2023 with R524 000 for the Daily Lotto Jackpot.

The winner has yet to claim their ticket.

IThuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated this month's winners and said Jackpot players had won R371 million since January.

Mabuza encouraged players to claim their winnings.