52m ago

Share

My generation won political freedom, you have to win economic freedom - Ramaphosa tells youth

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa taking part in a panel discussion at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Youth Dialogue in Mthatha on 10 March 2023.
President Cyril Ramaphosa taking part in a panel discussion at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Youth Dialogue in Mthatha on 10 March 2023.
Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Cyril Ramaphosa said his generation won political freedom.
  • He said it was now the responsibility of the youth to win economic freedom.
  • He was speaking at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Youth Dialogue in Mthatha. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his generation of African leaders, including those before him, only won political freedom - it was up to the youth to win economic freedom for South Africa and the continent at large.

Ramaphosa was speaking at Friday's inaugural Nelson Mandela Youth Dialogue, held at the Walter Sisulu University's Nelson Mandela Drive Campus in Mthatha.

Towards the end of his 40-minute speech, Ramaphosa said: "Change will come from the decisions that you make, the actions you undertake, and from the values by which you choose to live."

READ Ramaphosa: Law enforcement empowered to probe 'unconscionable' Covid-19 tender corruption

He told the 200-strong audience: "We have won political freedom in Africa. It is your responsibility to pursue economic freedom and prosperity, unity and integration."

Despite having gained freedom and independence many years ago, most African countries still have the most unequal societies - with black Africans living in abject poverty and the economy still run by European companies. 

The dialogue, which saw youth leaders from 18 African countries converging in Mthatha, is the brainchild of Ramaphosa, according the programme director of the event, Karabo Mohale. 

Mohale is also the executive deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency.   

"This dialogue is essentially about the role of enterprise in bringing a better life to all our people. To succeed, we must affirm Africa as the birthplace of all humanity and the cradle for civilisation, archaeology, history and science, which confirms Africa as a pre-eminent centre of innovation, scholarship and commerce," the president said.  

Ramaphosa described Africa as a continent on the rise, with a democracy that is being consolidated and deepened, despite a few isolated examples of regression.

ALSO READ Nigeria's youth set to shape the outcome of elections

He said in order to drive the development of the continent, to free it from economic injustice and social marginalisation, Africa's youth must know that innovative talent originated in Africa and that they share an affinity with the civilisations of Egypt, Timbuktu, Mapungubwe and Great Zimbabwe.

"In our quest to root out the scourge of poverty, unemployment and inequality, in our pursuit for an equitable economic renaissance, we must simultaneously plant the seeds of Africa's regeneration," Ramaphosa said. 

Some of the dignitaries who attended the event included Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the chairperson of the SA Youth Council in Buffalo City, Andisiwe Kumbaca.  

ALSO NYDA gets its first female chairperson

In delivering his address, Mabuyane said the launch of the Nelson Mandela Youth Dialogue was an important milestone in awakening a necessary global youth movement for development. 

"It must be sustained and accelerated further, with meaningful programmes that can mobilise the youth of our continent and the global south behind a common vision of global solidarity for human development," said Mabuyane. 

He said it was former president Mandela who reminded us that "sometimes it falls upon a generation to be great; you can be that generation". 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nydacyril ramaphosaeastern cape
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 1649 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 301 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 871 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 621 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.26
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
22.00
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.48
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Platinum
957.70
+2.3%
Palladium
1,375.08
-0.5%
Gold
1,864.81
+1.9%
Silver
20.50
+2.2%
Brent Crude
81.59
-1.3%
Top 40
70,693
-1.6%
All Share
76,454
-1.6%
Resource 10
64,989
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,565
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,228
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo