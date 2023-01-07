26m ago

add bookmark

'My heart bleeds for my precious princess': Cape Town teen killed in hit-and-run

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mikayla was killed by a speeding motorists while trying to cross a road in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.
Mikayla was killed by a speeding motorists while trying to cross a road in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.
Supplied
  • A grief-stricken Grassy Park couple are struggling to come to terms with the loss of their 13-year old daughter who was killed when she was hit by a car on Monday.
  • Mikayla Scholtz was visiting her grandmother's home in Mitchells Plain when the incident occurred.
  • Police have opened a culpable homicide case. 

A grief-stricken Grassy Park couple are mourning the death of their 13-year-old daughter who was tragically killed when she was struck by a car along AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain on Monday.

Mikayla Scholtz was visiting her grandmother's home in Mitchells Plain for the holidays when the accident occurred. 

The teens' distraught parents, Berlita and Shaun, said: "My wife and I were chilling at home when we got the call to say something happened to Mikayla, and we must get to Mitchells Plain immediately.

"At that point we didn't really know what had happened and we couldn't make out what the friend was trying to say, so we just left to the scene," Shaun said. 

The couple said that, when they arrived at the scene on AZ Berman Drive, their daughter's body was lying in the middle of the road, covered with a white sheet, while scores of onlookers lined the pavement.

"Tears just started running down our faces," a heartbroken Berlita said of the moment they walked over to the scene and knelt beside their little girl's body.

"It's still hard to imagine that she's no longer here. My heart bleeds for my precious princess. I cannot believe this happened. I cannot believe that this is how we are starting our new year. It's just horrible."

READ | Pretoria teen heartbroken after horse electrocuted, killed by illegally connected power cable

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a culpable homicide case had been opened. 

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 13-year-old female following an accident on AZ Berman Drive, Eastridge, on Monday afternoon. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. No one has been arrested," he said. 

Mikayla's father had the daunting task of identifying his daughter's body at the mortuary on Tuesday, a task he describes as "the worst experience of his life".

"No one will ever understand how horrible it is to go view your child's body at a mortuary and see her laying there on the table in the same clothes we bought for her.

An emotional Shaun said:

I don't think I'll ever recover from that. I cried so much that I even got a headache, because I cannot believe my little girl is no more alive.

Berlita said she was heartened by the support of the community who had been there for the family since their ordeal began.

Meanwhile, residents claim they have previously lobbied the City of Cape Town to install a robot or even speed humps in the area to prevent drivers from racing down the road.

"This AZ Berman road is very dangerous and we need drastic changes to take place here so that motorists stop speeding," said resident Warda Cay.

READ | Boksburg explosion: Woman discovers relative's body in pieces during day of horror

The City's Urban Mobility Directorate said it would investigate the location and circumstances of the crash to determine whether there were any engineering measures that could help prevent similar accidents.

"AZ Berman is a higher order arterial route and, as such, physical traffic calming measures such as speed humps and raised pedestrian crossings are not appropriate forms of speed control. Enforcement of the speed limit is the appropriate measure on arterial routes," spokesperson Rob Quintas said.

For the Grassy Park parents, their agony is multiplying as preparations for their daughter's funeral get underway.

It is expected to take place next week in Grassy Park.

"No parent should ever have to go through this. I wish I can tell the man that did this to my child, that he destroyed our family. He has no idea what we feeling. I pray and hope that justice will rain down on him," Berlita said.  

Mikayla leaves behind her parents and two brothers. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidentscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
44% - 5052 votes
Rising cost of living
13% - 1490 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
43% - 4891 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.11
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.69
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.24
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,866.01
0.0%
Silver
23.83
0.0%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.57
-0.2%
Top 40
70,810
+2.0%
All Share
76,859
+1.9%
Resource 10
75,857
+4.1%
Industrial 25
96,608
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,643
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo